Brookline boys’ basketball set to host Newton North in battle of Bay State Conference unbeatens

Brookline (4-0) and North (4-0) have been the class of the Bay State Conference for most of the past two decades.

But to the players involved, it remains the most significant contest of their season to date.

When Brookline hosts Newton North on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the first installment of one of the most intense boys’ basketball rivalries in the state, there will only be a few family members allowed in the stands — due to the pandemic.

And even though the Warriors lost four rotation players (Jay Jones, Theo Murray, Andrew Mitchell and Liam Price) to transfer in the offseason, Brookline is looking as strong as ever.

“This is what we expect in Brookline,” Brookline coach Courtney Valentine said. “We don’t rebuild, we reload. We don’t lower our standards, we push guys, and they’re responding. It’s a next man up mentality. It’s their opportunity, and these guys are seizing it.”

Senior captains Zach Solem, Devani Perez, Sean Ebanks, Obi Ukomadu, and Jaden Mazzara set the tone, with several talented underclassmen waiting in the wings and sophomore Andrew Aleshenko already making a big impact with a team-high 21 points in a 69-62 win over Everett last Tuesday.

Last winter, Brookline was about to kick off its season when a rise in COVID cases led to six straight postponements, including a matchup with North scheduled for Jan. 19.

The Warriors finally got their crack at the Tigers the following month, and walked away with a 64-56 win to avenge a sweep at the hands of North in the 2019-2020 season.

For Brookline’s seniors, who had their season impinged upon by the pandemic last winter, it’s time to cherish every part of what they hope will be a full year, including the first of two anticipated matchups this season against its Bay State Conference archrival.

“It’s exciting considering both teams are undefeated right now,” Solem said about facing North.

“Last year was definitely frustrating with COVID shutting everything down and this year is stressful considering some teams have shut it down with all the rising cases. Like coach tells us seniors, it’s a season of ‘Lasts.’ So it’s important we take advantage of every game, every practice, and approach it with the mindset that we have to enjoy because it could be cut off at any moment.”

Valentine, who was in isolation for 10 days after testing positive for COVID, will be back on Brookline’s bench Tuesday to preside over the battle of Bay State unbeatens against Paul Connolly’s Newton North squad.

Since Valentine took over in 2017, after over a decade as a head coach and assistant with multiple Boston City League programs, the Brookline graduate has steered his alma mater to a 58-19 overall record. And Valentine says the cupboard is far from bare, with talented non-varsity players routinely competing against Solem and the seniors in 5-on-5 drills at practice.

“To be honest, in my 16 years of coaching high school hoops, this is the most fun I’ve ever had,” Valentine said. “These guys really play for each other, they truly love each other, and they make my job easy for that. Team chemistry is going to take this team far.”

Connolly, whose Tigers’ captured the Garden City Classic during the holiday break, echoed Bill Belichick after North’s 61-42 championship win over Catholic Memorial last Wednesday.

“We’re moving onto Brookline,” said Connolly.

Connolly, in his 21st year, likes where his team is at heading into the BSC showdown. The Tigers have thrived on the defensive end, holding all four opponents to under 60 points.

With three returning starters, senior forward Florian Kuechen has emerged as the go-to-guy on offense, averaging 19 points and 7 rebounds per game. In the win over CM, Kuechen had his footprint all over the matchup, splashing a pair of triples, throwing down a thunderous one-handed dunk, blocking a pair of shots, and recording four steals.

The 6-foot-6 Kuechen said his breakout senior season stems from a boost of confidence.

“I’m less hesitant than last year,” said Kuechen. “If I’m open I’ll shoot, which I wasn’t doing last year. I guess it’s from more games played, but also the group we have. We return a lot of guys and I know even if I miss [a shot], my teammates will have my back.”

Kuechen mainly plays on the wing and he is supported by a talented and veteran cast. Guards Jose Padilla and Marat Belhouchet, both team captains, are strong ballhandlers and 3-point shooters. Versatile senior forward Holland Hargens, a standout leader and defender, is the team’s Swiss army knife, according to Connolly. And 6-foot-8 junior center Will Davis has returned after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign with a dislocated knee cap to add his physical presence in the paint alongside Kuechen.

Davis totaled 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks against CM in just his second varsity game.

“[Davis] really helps us at both ends, he’s kind of an equalizing force,” said Connolly. “He makes up for guys that get beat and can get out to the 3-point line and block shots. He’s got a lot of potential and he’s getting better and better. I’m really happy for him.”

North had an eventful and emotional week, defeating crosstown rival Newton South in the semifinals and de facto Division 1 rival CM in the finals. Heading into Tuesday’s pivotal conference matchup, Connolly feels his team is improving by the day.

“I’m happy we’re 4-0 and I think we’ve taken strides with each practice and each game,” said Connolly. “Beating their friends at Newton South and then CM which is a rival for us was a positive. I feel good where we’re at heading into Brookline.”

Courtside chatter

▪ Pembroke is off to the first 5-0 start in program history following impressive wins over No. 16 Hingham (56-47), Silver Lake (53-50), and Archbishop Williams (64-56) over the past two weeks.

▪ The Commonwealth Motors Classic was cancelled over the holiday break due to a rise in COVID cases, but many of the participating teams played individual games, with North Andover scoring wins over Londonderry (N.H.) and Lawrence to move to 2-2 on the season . . . Elsewhere in the MVC, Central Catholic bounced back from a 62-57 loss to rival Andover with wins over Londonderry and a 72-51 win over Lawrence thanks to a team-high 25 points from freshman Nick Sangermano.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, No. 4 Mansfield at No. 2 BC High, 7 p.m. — A premier nonconference matchup featuring two of the top programs in the state. BC High (3-0) has defeated Brockton, Needham, and Boston English behind the prowess of guard Mike Loughnane, while Mansfield (4-0) has won by an average of 37 points.

Tuesday, Bedford at Westford, 7 p.m. — Both teams are off to solid starts with Westford sitting at 4-1 and Bedford at 5-1 entering the Dual County League matchup.

Friday, No. 15 Pembroke at No. 10 Scituate, 6:30 p.m. — Off to the best start in program history, the Titans (5-0) square off against the Sailors (4-1) in an early season Patriot League showdown.

Friday, No. 14 Bishop Fenwick at No. 7 St. Mary’s, 7 p.m. — First place in the Catholic Central Large is on the line when the undefeated Crusaders (4-0) led by Mike Yentin and Che Hanks travel to Lynn to take on David Brown Jr. and the Spartans (7-1).

Saturday, St. John’s Prep at No. 5 Central Catholic, 5 p.m. — The Raiders (4-1) rebounded from an early season loss to Andover by winning both matchups last week. They’ll renew this North Shore rivalry when they welcome the Eagles to Lawrence for a non league tilt.