Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians disputes report that Antonio Brown left game because of injury

“He did not feel like he was healthy enough to play,” Rapoport said Monday, adding that Brown did not practice Thursday or Friday. Brown was cleared to participate in the game against the Jets and was running routes before the game and during it (he finished with three catches for 26 yards). In addition, while running off the field, he was jumping and interacting with fans.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, who spoke with individuals “close to” Brown, the wide receiver was asked to play despite an ankle injury and that’s why he stormed off.

Antonio Brown’s dramatic departure from Sunday’s Buccaneers game and his subsequent release have a new twist.

Peter King wrote for NBC Sports Monday that Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said he was very angry with Brown during the game, and that receiver Mike Evans tried to stop Brown from leaving the field.

“He had that look in his eye that I haven’t seen for a long time,” Arians told King.

“It’s a shame,” Arians continued. “I feel bad for him. He just can’t help himself.”

But when asked Monday about the report that Brown was hurt, Arians said that Brown never told him that.

“I don’t know that he was” hurt, Arians told reporters. Arians did confirm they had a conversation on the sideline.

Arians said that he had “no idea” if Brown underwent a mental health evaluation with the team at any point on Sunday, and that he hasn’t seen Brown.

“No, once he left the field, I never saw him,” Arians said.

How did the rest of Brown’s Sunday unfold?

He was spotted waiting for a ride outside MetLife Stadium. Later, a chauffeur known as Danny Chalet posted a short clip showing Brown in his vehicle.

Chalet, as it turns out, is a driver who primarily ferries around NFL players — mostly Jets and Giants — in the New York area.

Brown also posted on Instagram three times in the wake of his blowup. In the third post, he acknowledged his time in Tampa was done.

“Big MAD (Making A Difference). Thanks for the opportunity,” the caption read, with a photo of Brown from Sunday’s game.









