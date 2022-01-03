Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians: No regrets about giving Antonio Brown a chance to revive career

Twice, Arians was asked about Brown claiming he was hurt. Both times, the coach answered “No,” that Brown didn't tell him he was injured.

Yes, the Buccaneers are moving on from Brown, whose NFL career is on hold yet again. Arians dispelled the notion that Brown might have stormed away — tossing some of his gear into the stands and waving to fans at MetLife Stadium — after refusing to go back in because of an ankle injury that sidelined him for several weeks.

TAMPA — Antonio Brown’s latest messy departure from an NFL team, the Buccaneers, did not include the wide receiver telling coaches he was too injured to re-enter the game Sunday at the Jets, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

“It’s pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it,” Arians said, declining to elaborate on an exchange the coach said he had with the receiver on the sideline.

Pressed for details on what was said and whether Brown claimed he was too injured to play, Arians replied: “We had a conversation and he left the field.”

Asked what specifically was said that might move Brown to react the way he did, the coach added: “You have to ask him, brother. I don’t have a clue.”

“I just hope the best for him,” Arians said, while shedding little light on what led to Brown taking off his jersey, shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves before walking off during the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 victory.

Arians added he has no regrets about giving the often-troubled receiver an opportunity to play with Tom Brady and revive a career derailed by on- and off-the-field issues — even though it ended in such a bizarre fashion. Tampa Bay was Brown's third team since his last full season in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

The 33-year-old Brown also had messy departures from Oakland and New England — released before ever playing a game for the Raiders and then suiting up just once during a brief stay with the Brady-led Patriots in 2019.

“I wish him well. I hope if he needs help, get some,” said Arians, who was Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator when the Steelers drafted Brown in the sixth round in 2010. “It’s very hard because I do care about him.”

Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four TDs over the final eight games of last season. He also contributed during the playoffs and caught a TD pass in the Bucs’ Super Bowl win over Kansas City.

He signed another one-year deal last May and was off to a strong start when he was sidelined with an ankle injury at Philadelphia in mid-October.

Brown returned to the lineup two weeks ago after serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status with a fake card, and had 10 catches for 101 yards in a win over Carolina.

He had three receptions for 26 yards against the Jets, finishing the season with 42 catches for 545 yards and four TDs.