Cavaliers finalize acquisition of Rajon Rondo in a three-team deal with Lakers, Knicks

The NBA rescheduled all 11 games that were postponed in December for virus-related reasons and either shifted the times or dates of 10 other games to help accommodate those changes, including moving the starting time of the Celtics’ Jan. 29 game at New Orleans from 6 p.m. (Eastern) to 7 p.m. Toronto had six games affected, Chicago had five and Brooklyn had four. In all, 18 of the league’s 30 teams had at least one game date changed by the postponements or future adjustments. As a result, seven teams will have at least one stint of playing four games in five nights: Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Miami, New Orleans and Denver. The original NBA schedule didn’t call for any such stretches, though it was unavoidable with the changes.

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed their acquisition of Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, finalizing a trade for the 35-year-old veteran playmaking guard in what eventually became a three-team deal involving the New York Knicks. In the swap, the Knicks receive guard Denzel Valentine from the Cavaliers along with the draft rights to international prospects Wang Zhelin and Brad Newley and cash from the Lakers. Los Angeles receives the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie from New York. A four-time All-Star and twice an NBA champion, Rondo, who was barely playing with the Lakers, is joining an improved Cleveland team that has risen from doormat to playoff contender. The Cavs, who are 21-15 and fifth in the Eastern Conference after going 22-50 last season, were dealt a blow when guard Ricky Rubio last week suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which precipitated Rondo’s acquistion. “He’s excited about it,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Rondo, who won titles with the Celtics in 2008 and the Lakers in 2020 and was averaging only 9.3 minutes per game in LA. “Our guys have provided excitement around the league and people see the growth in our guys and the style of play and he’s looking forward to it.” Rondo was recently sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test but has cleared NBA health and safety protocols. It’s not yet known when he’ll join the Cavaliers, who host Memphis Tuesday before a six-game, nine-day road trip beginning in Portland on Thursday.

The Houston Rockets suspended Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, disciplining both for poor behavior surrounding Saturday’s 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, according to an ESPN report. Porter and Wood traveled with the Rockets to Philadelphia on Sunday, but coach Stephen Silas made the decision to sit out both players after separate episodes involving the two players. Neither Porter nor Wood played in the second half of the Rockets’ loss to the Nuggets, which included Porter leaving the arena after a halftime locker room confrontation with assistant coach John Lucas. . . . Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey, a native of Australia who was the sixth overall pick in last year’s draft, became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Sunday night. Giddey had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double in the Thunder’s 95-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The 6-foot-8 guard accomplished the feat at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days, beating Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had a triple-double at 19 years, 10 months, 17 days.

Hockey

The NHL postponed the Seattle Kraken’s home game scheduled for Thursday against Ottawa because of COVID-19 problems with the Senators, who have nine players, including the league’s ice time leader Thomas Chabot, in virus protocol along with assistant coach Bob Jones who was one off the new additions to the list. It’s the 92nd NHL game to be postponed for coronavirus-related reasons this season. A major reason Ottawa’s game at Seattle was called off is that none of the players could have returned to Canada afterward because of federal travel restrictions still in place . . . The Buffalo Sabres added forward Kyle Okposo and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list. They join four players, including center Dylan Cozens, who were went into protocol Dec. 29. Buffalo has been off since a 4-3 overtime loss at Boston on Saturday, in which the Sabres welcomed back forwards Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza. Coach Don Granato also returned after missing two games following a positive test . . . The Dallas Stars removed 10 players from the list and appear to be on track to resume play Thursday. Forwards Radek Faksa, Luke Glendening, Roope Hintz, Joel Kiviranta, Michael Raffl and Jason Robertson, defensemen Jani Hakanpaa, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Ryan Suter were activated, along with two support staff members taken out of protocol.

College basketball

Former University of Evansville men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty is suing the school, saying it owes him more than $75,000 under the terms of the contract he signed four years ago. The federal lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges that the university didn’t fulfill its contractual obligations to the longtime Boston Celtics forward under a five-year contract he signed in March 2018 that called for him to be paid a base salary of $240,000 that would increase by $10,000 annually. McCarty alleges he’s owed $48,000 for an “exceptional fundraising bonus” for the 2018-19 season. He doesn’t specify the amount he believes he’s owed for the 2019-20 season, but documents state “it is believed that this amount is equal to or greater than” his first season. The university fired McCarty in January 2020 after an investigation revealed allegations of off-court misconduct when a former student sued the school and McCarty last year, accusing him of rape and the school of not protecting students from him.

The South Carolina women’s basketball team remained atop the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll despite experiencing its first loss of the season last week. The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-1 SEC) fell to Missouri, 70-69, in overtime Thursday on a last-second shot. South Carolina, which rebounded with a victory on Sunday, still received 22 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to stay atop the poll. It isn’t the first time that a team lost and remained No. 1. Back when Louisiana Tech was a powerhouse in the early 1980s, the Lady Techsters saw their 54-game winning streak snapped by Old Dominion. Louisiana Tech stayed No. 1 the next week. Stanford was second, Louisville, which received five first-place votes this week, was third and Arizona was fourth, garnering the other three first-place votes. North Carolina State followed Arizona . . . In the men’s poll, Baylor remained the clear choice for No. 1, with the voters seeming to agree on the group of teams behind the Bears, too. The reigning national champions kept their firm hold on the top spot, earning all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks. It also marked the second straight week that there were no new teams entering the rankings, with the top seven unchanged.

Winter sports

Mikaela Shiffrin is set to return to the women’s World Cup at a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Tuesday, eight days after she announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced out of two technical races in Austria last week. Shiffrin had a negative test before the American’s name appeared on the official start list for the race released by the International Ski Federation. Shiffrin’s American teammate, Nina O’Brien, is among a group of racers who will miss Tuesday’s race as the coronavirus increasingly impacts the women’s circuit, less than five weeks before the Beijing Olympics. The group sidelined for Tuesday’s race also includes at least three Swiss skiers — Camille Rast, Aline Danioth and Mélanie Meillard — as well as two Austrians, a Norwegian, and an Italian.

Miscellany

Outgoing Iowa Cubs chairman and owner Michael Gartner gathered the team’s 23 full-time employees last week in Principal Park’s Betfred Sports Lounge, he told them he was handing out new business cards. What he handed out instead were bonus checks to the tune of $600,000, the Des Moines Register reported. The money came from profits from the recent sale of the team, and Gartner and his four associates wanted to share those profits with staff members. Everyone, including the club’s custodian, got a check — $2,000 for every year they had been employed, even as interns. The longest tenured employee received a check for $70,000. “It was pretty crazy,” Iowa Cubs broadcaster Alex Cohen said. “People were crying and shaking.” . . . Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United’s manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League, his team’s first victory at Old Trafford since 1980 . . . Veteran midfielder and club captain Alex Ring agreed to a new multiyear contract with Austin FC of the MLS, making him one of the club’s designated players. Ring’s contract includes guarantees for 2022 and 2023 with options for the following two years, the club announced. Ring, a native of Finland, played in 31 matches in Austin’s inaugural 2021 season, with four goals and three assists.



