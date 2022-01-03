EMass boys’ basketball: David Brown headlines Players of the Week

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — The Globe’s Division 6 Player of the Year in football kept rolling with averages of 13 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals in wins over Bishop Stang, St. John’s Prep, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English, as he led the Spartans in the Boverini Tournament.

Aidan Camann, Andover — The 6-foot-9 senior center had 22 points to go along with 12 rebounds in three quarters of a 68-32 win over Bishop Guertin Wednesday, then produced 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 67-45 win over St. John’s Prep Sunday.

Henry DiGiorgio, Franklin — The sophomore guard was named MVP of the Holiday Hoopla Tournament after netting a game-high 22 points in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Worcester North and 18 points in the championship victory over host Framingham for the undefeated Panthers (6-0).