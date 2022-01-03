EMass boys’ basketball: David Brown headlines Players of the Week

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — The Globe’s Division 6 Player of the Year in football kept rolling with averages of 13 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals in wins over Bishop Stang, St. John’s Prep, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English, as he led the Spartans in the Boverini Tournament.
Aidan Camann, Andover — The 6-foot-9 senior center had 22 points to go along with 12 rebounds in three quarters of a 68-32 win over Bishop Guertin Wednesday, then produced 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 67-45 win over St. John’s Prep Sunday.
Henry DiGiorgio, Franklin — The sophomore guard was named MVP of the Holiday Hoopla Tournament after netting a game-high 22 points in Wednesday’s semifinal win over Worcester North and 18 points in the championship victory over host Framingham for the undefeated Panthers (6-0).
Jaeden Greenleaf, Cape Cod Academy — Closing in on the 2,000-career point mark, the senior guard erupted for 44 points and 10 rebounds as the Seahawks erased a 20-point deficit and defeated Wareham, 66-63, Tuesday. Greenleaf sits at 1,901 career points entering Thursday’s matchup against Falmouth.
Nick Johannes, Hingham — The Harbormen captured the Westwood Holiday Tournament with wins over Cambridge and Westwood, and the senior forward was named tournament MVP after averaging 21.5 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Zach Wolinski, North Andover — After the Scarlet Knights opened with consecutive losses to Central Catholic, they bounced back with a 56-50 win over Lawrence Tuesday thanks to a career-high 26 points from their sophomore guard. Wolinski added 13 points and six assists in a 67-62 win over Londonderry (N.H.) Thursday.