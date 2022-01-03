Jaylen Brown stayed aggressive and had a breakout game as Celtics’ No. 1 option

So when Tatum is sidelined, as he has been for the past four games under COVID-19 protocol, it presents an opportunity for Brown to show that he can be a top dog. But it also creates pressure, because the basketball world watches curiously to see if he is up to the task.

Tatum is the one who received a maximum-salary contract extension, has the big endorsements, takes the buzzer-beating shots, and gets his name announced last during introductions. Brown understands this, but he also believes that he is capable of leading a team, too. He believes he is good enough to be a No. 1 option.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were both named All-Stars last season, but the hierarchy between the two remains clear.

“JB is one of those guys, he wants to do the right thing,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “He wants to be perfect, and he wants to be held accountable.”

Brown’s ability as a scorer is obvious, and he has improved as both a ball-handler and a playmaker. But there also are times when he tries to do too much. He has registered at least six turnovers in three of these four games without Tatum.

On Sunday night, he was in the midst of a rocky performance that was on the verge of becoming another crushing loss for the Celtics. But after he committed five first-half turnovers, he bounced back and closed the game with one of the more dominant finishing kicks in recent memory. He erupted for 24 of his career-high 50 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, helping Boston escape with a 116-111 win over Orlando.

“Everybody on the team and the coaching staff said the same thing, like, ‘Jaylen you’re trying to do the right thing. You’re looking at the right stuff. Keep being aggressive,’ ” Brown said. “[Coach Ime Udoka] said the same thing to me throughout the game: ’Just don’t take your foot off the gas. Keep being aggressive. It should work itself out.’

“I’m grateful that he continues to put that confidence in me, because I kept being aggressive all game.”

Last Monday, in Tatum’s first game out, Brown made just 8 of 24 shots and committed six turnovers in a puzzling loss to the severely undermanned Timberwolves. The next game, he made just 13 of 36 shots and 1 of 13 3-pointers and did not register an assist in a loss to the Clippers.

It was hardly a perfect start for his brief turn as the team’s No. 1 option.

Brown said that over the weekend he sat down with assistant coach Joe Mazzulla for lengthy film sessions. They focused on how teams are guarding him, where they are bringing help defenders from, and what Brown should be looking for when they do.

“It’s been up and down, to be honest, and he knows that,” Udoka said. “So at times it looks really good, and at times he’s in natural score mode and kind of gets tunnel vision. So it’s a work in progress.

“It’s something that you are who you are throughout your life. It’s not going to change overnight, but we want him to grow in that area. So he’s receptive to the coaching, watching film quite a bit lately, and you see it translate in certain games.”

Sunday’s game started similarly to the other recent ones, with Brown committing turnovers in every way possible. He lost possession while spinning out of control on a fast break, he committed an offensive foul, he had the ball poked away on a drive, he threw an errant pass, and he was whistled for a carrying violation. It was all a bit of an adventure.

“A lot of unforced turnovers, which has been frustrating for me and probably everybody watching,” Brown said. “Some of them came from just lackadaisical passing or slipping through somebody’s hands or miscommunications. Those moments are frustrating, especially when you are trying to do your best to take care of the basketball.”

Smart, who has had his share of missteps over the years, said he has stressed to Brown that he can’t be consumed by his errors. He said the best way to respond is by doing something else that makes up for the gaffes.

So he was proud to see Brown carving through Orlando’s defense in the second half. Yes, he poured in all of those points, but he also was essential in other ways down the stretch. He won a pair of key jump balls and registered a pair of assists in the final 80 seconds of overtime, whipping a behind-the-back pass to Josh Richardson for a layup before finding Al Horford in the right corner for a 3-pointer.

Brown had two turnovers in the second half and overtime after registering five before the break.

“As I continue to move forward, I’ve got a lot more to learn,” Brown said. “But I definitely felt better going into this game and trying to continue to build off that, making the right plays and keeping it simple.”

Added Smart: “The growth with JB is very real. I think we’ve all witnessed it.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.