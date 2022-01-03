Jeremy Swayman looking strong, even as Tuukka Rask’s potential return looms

“It has been a challenge,” Jeremy Swayman said. “Taking it one game at a time, I thought we’ve all done a really good job of that. That’s what we expect with a hockey season in general, but with COVID and all these outside variables, that just makes us experience that one-moment-at-a-time mentality even more.”

In 2018-19, the most recent 82-gamer, the Bruins played 41 times by Jan. 3. They’re at 28 this year, with all the injuries and virus-related postponements pockmarking the first three months.

At this point in a regular season, the Bruins would be halfway through the schedule.

That’s an advisable approach for the 23-year-old netminder, approaching Tuesday’s 7 p.m. date with the Devils. With Tuukka Rask’s return on the horizon, Swayman’s forecast is foggy. It’s possible his 2021-22 NHL stay could last just a few more games, followed by his reporting to Providence if the Bruins exercise the two-way clause in his contract.

All to be sorted. But Swayman, signed through next season, wouldn’t be bowing out meekly.

Amid his team’s on-again, off-again schedule, he took the Boston net four times in December, three of those in the first eight days of the month. He has watched Linus Ullmark from his benchside seat in four of the Bruins’ last six outings. Ullmark has been slightly more consistent of late, giving up two goals in six consecutive starts before three in Saturday’s win over Buffalo, but Swayman’s overall numbers (8-5-2, .920 save percentage) are in near lockstep with his older batterymate (8-5-0, .919).

If Swayman is demoted to make room for Rask, the Bruins will be exercising contractual flexibility.

“Rock solid,” was Bruce Cassidy’s assessment of Swayman after the 5-1 win over Detroit on Sunday, praising him for dialing back his initial aggression after the Red Wings caught him at the top of his crease for a high-to-low deflection.

The Bruins gave him (and Ullmark) plenty of run support after Tyler Bertuzzi’s opening goal, but Swayman showed some fight.

In a chippy first half of a 1-1 second period, Brad Marchand and Vladislav Namestnikov earned matching two-plus-five penalties — advantage on that trade: Detroit. When the Wings crashed the net, Swayman took a blocker jab at Sam Gagner, who grabbed the back of the netminder’s helmet in the scrum. For a team with a lot of newcomers, those come-together moments have been fewer than recent years.

“I didn’t like the situation,” Swayman said. “I was kind of getting held on the back of my helmet. I’m going to stand up for myself. But at the same time, if he’s going to mess with my guys, I’m going to make sure I’m going to do my part and protect my guys. I thought we did a good job of that. It felt like we were a team there for a second. It was great.”

Special teams not looking so special

Before Sunday’s 4-for-4 penalty kill outing, the Bruins allowed seven power-play goals in the previous six games. That is the most porous six-game run in the Cassidy era (since February 2017).

In that time, according to Natural Stat Trick, they ranked 31st in the league in shot attempts allowed, and 28th in expected goals against. In the last two seasons, they are seventh and third. As Marchand and Patrice Bergeron believe, that is the standard.

The Red Wings’ power play lacked enough poise to counter the PK brilliance of those two, who spent a ton of time in Detroit’s end with the puck. Since the start of last season, no duo has a better rate of shots for and against while shorthanded. With those two on the ice at 4 on 5, the Bruins land 29 percent of shots.

New sensation

The newly created Marchand-Bergeron-Craig Smith line is passing the eye test, and the numbers back that up. They’re controlling shot attempts (28-7), shots (19-3), and goals (2-1) in 19 minutes, 25 seconds of 5 on 5 play the last two games. The next step: How do they look against teams better than Buffalo and Detroit? . . . The Devils (13-15-5), who took down the Capitals in OT in a Sunday matinee, survived a late gaffe by netminder Mackenzie Blackwood, who put the tying goal on the stick of Conor Sheary . . . A healthy Jack Hughes (3-5–8 in his last three games) has been creating a lot of New Jersey’s offense of late . . . Minnesota (19-10-2), thawed from a sub-zero Winter Classic last weekend, arrives here Thursday. Coach Dean Evason told reporters Monday that 20-year-old forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi could make their NHL debuts in Boston. Boldy, who grew up in Millis, spent two years at Boston College after he was drafted 12th overall by the Wild in 2019. The left wing (6-foot-3, 204 pounds) has a handle on the AHL game, with 28 points in 24 games the last two years. He models his game after big, skilled, puck-protecting Flyers center Kevin Hayes. Rossi, billed as the best Austrian product since Thomas Vanek, was the ninth overall pick in 2020. He missed nearly all of 2020-21 with heart muscle inflammation after contracting COVID. The undersized (5-9, 185) playmaker leads the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa in scoring (7-16–23 in 21 games).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.