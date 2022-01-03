NFL Week 17: Let’s not jump to conclusions on the Antonio Brown case

It was a bizarre scene, no doubt — Brown removing his jersey, shoulder pads, and undershirt and jogging off the field while his team was driving toward the end zone. But according to a report Monday from NFL Media, the situation may be more complicated than it appears, and Brown may have just been protecting himself from an overzealous coach.

Yet perhaps it’s prudent to take a beat and let the facts sort themselves out before crushing Brown for his decision to leave the Buccaneers sideline and head out of the stadium in the third quarter of Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Jets.

Yes, it’s easy to rip on Antonio Brown. He has been disruptive, destructive, and egomaniacal throughout his 12-year NFL career. He has shown zero impulse control, and he can’t help but flush all of his second opportunities down the drain.

The Brown situation is where we begin the Week 17 Review:

▪ The video captured by the Fox cameras and fans in the stands gave the appearance of Brown losing his cool and quitting on his team. Brown reportedly changed quickly in the locker room, took an Uber from the stadium, and flew home — or wherever he went — on his own.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians refused to address the situation with reporters after the game, other than to say Brown was no longer with the team. Arians later told NBC Sports’s Peter King that he was very upset at Brown for refusing to go back into the game.

“It’s a shame,” Arians told King. “I feel bad for him. He just can’t help himself.”

What Arians didn’t say was that, according to NFL Media, the disagreement was over Brown’s injured ankle, which kept him out for nearly half the season and forced him to miss practice Thursday and Friday. The coaches wanted Brown back in the game with the Bucs trailing, 24-10, in the third quarter, but Brown said he didn’t want to play on the ankle. Arians exploded, and Brown left the sideline.

How to sort this out? On one hand, it’s hard to take Brown at face value given his well-established history of dysfunction. The fact that Brown jogged pretty seamlessly off the field does not bolster his case. His ankle defense may just be what his lawyer intends to use at his inevitable grievance hearing against the Bucs to collect the rest of his $1.1 million salary.

On the other, Arians, 69, has some old-school coaching tendencies, and it’s not crazy to think that he would have a disagreement with a player about pushing through an injured ankle. In a violent sport like football, if players don’t look out for their own well-being, nobody will.

Brown may be worth listening to on this one, because he cost himself a good chunk of money by quitting on his team when he was close to unlocking nearly $1 million in incentives (though he has never been the most rational guy).

Tom Brady, notably, asked for sympathy Sunday when asked about Brown.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said. “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

Tsk-tsking Brown is usually fun, but perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to judge him on this one until all of the facts emerge.

