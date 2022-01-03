fb-pixel Skip to main content

Patriots’ season finale shifted to 4:25 p.m. at Dolphins

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated January 3, 2022, 1 hour ago
The Patriots will close out the season on Sunday against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Patriots will close out the regular season at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The NFL announced that the game will start at 4:25 p.m.

Having already clinched a playoff spot, the Patriots could still win the AFC East with a win over the Dolphins and a Buffalo loss to the Jets. The Bills-Jets game will be played at the same time on Sunday.

The NFL waited until the conclusion of Sunday’s Week 17 games to set the schedule for the final weekend of the regular season. The Patriots-Dolphins matchup was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be two games Saturday to kick off Week 18 – Broncos-Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. and Cowboys-Eagles at 8:15 p.m. A full Sunday slate – seven games at 1 p.m., followed by six at 4:25 p.m. – will be capped by a Raiders-Chargers matchup in the final Sunday night game of the season.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Boston Globe video