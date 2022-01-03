Sunday’s performance proved lucrative for Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne

Bourne, who is in his first year with the Patriots, can earn another $250,000 if he reaches 60 receptions and another $250,000 if he reaches 800 yards. He has one game left, the regular-season finale against Miami.

Bourne caught five passes for 76 yards against Jacksonville, bringing his season total to a career-high 52 receptions and 776 receiving yards. With those numbers, Bourne hit two of his contract incentives — 50 receptions and 700 receiving yards — each worth $250,000.

Kicker Nick Folk can earn $250,000 for each of the following: finish in the league’s top seven in field goal percentage, finish in the top 10 in field goals made, and finish with a field goal conversion rate of at least 90 percent.

Folk currently ranks fifth in field goal percentage (92.1) and second in field goals made (35).

Running back Brandon Bolden, meanwhile, earned $200,000 for reaching 500 total scrimmage yards. He has 565 — 180 rushing and 385 receiving.

Bolden also will earn two $150,000 playing-time incentives because he will have played 10 and 20 percent of the offense’s snaps. Headed into the Miami game, Bolden has been on the field for 30 percent of offensive snaps.

Other Patriots are also set to hit some playing-time incentives, according to salary-cap expert Miguel Benzan: center David Andrews (80 percent), defensive tackles Carl Davis (20 percent) and Lawrence Guy (40 percent), and left guard Ted Karras (65 percent).

He earned it

Why did Bill Belichick decide to start practice-squad wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson over N’Keal Harry Sunday?

“Wilk gave us some plays in the kicking game and, offensively, he’s had a couple good weeks of practice and a good week this week,” Belichick said Monday morning. “I felt like he had earned the opportunity. He made a couple plays [Sunday] to help the team, so it’s really a kind of week-to-week thing on who we activate, who’s at the game, who isn’t, and so forth.”

Against Jacksonville, Wilkerson was on the field for 83 percent of the offense’s snaps. He finished with four catches on eight targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Belichick wouldn’t tip his hand about any future decisions.

“We’ll take it, really, day by day, but the decisions will be weekly,” he said. “He works hard in practice and has improved a lot, both offensively and in the kicking game, and tried to take advantage of his opportunity [Sunday]. That’s always a good thing for players, to get an opportunity, be able to capitalize on it, and show their teammates and the team that they can contribute.”

On the list

The Patriots placed defensive back Myles Bryant and practice-squad offensive tackle William Sherman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bryant played 85 percent of the defense’s snaps Sunday.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.