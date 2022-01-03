fb-pixel Skip to main content
Monday's schools roundup

Tommy Sarni leads St. John’s Prep boys’ hockey to dominating win over Bishop Guertin

By Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated January 3, 2022, 50 minutes ago

Senior captain Tommy Sarni scored two goals to lead the St. John’s Prep boys’ hockey team to a dominating 7-0 nonleague victory over Bishop Guertin on Monday night at Skate 3 Arena.

Senior defenseman Tommy Tilas opened the scoring for the Eagles (4-1-0), with junior captain Pierce Blaeser, sophomore forward Christian Rosa, junior forward Harlan Graber, and junior forward Jimmy Ayers each getting on the scoreboard with a goal.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 2, Littleton/Bromfield 1 — Nathan Freelove scored 1:24 into overtime to give D/T (3-1) the nonleague win at Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Freelove also set up Tommy Workman’s goal in the third period.

Masconomet 4, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Sophomore forward AJ Sacco scored the go-ahead goal on his way to a third-period hat trick, culminating with an empty-netter in the nonleague win for the Chieftains (4-1-0) at Valley Forum.

Defenseman Cam Juliano opened the scoring in the first period with his first varsity goal.

Girls’ basketball

Apponequet 41, Greater New Bedford 37 — Senior Riley Levrault scored 14 points to lead the Lakers (2-2) to the South Coast win in overtime.

Cape Cod Tech 34, Atlantis Charter 21 — Lashae Miranda (16 points) and Jade Miranda (14 points) led the Crusaders (3-1) in the win over the Tritons.


