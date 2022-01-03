Tommy Sarni leads St. John’s Prep boys’ hockey to dominating win over Bishop Guertin

Senior captain Tommy Sarni scored two goals to lead the St. John’s Prep boys’ hockey team to a dominating 7-0 nonleague victory over Bishop Guertin on Monday night at Skate 3 Arena.

Senior defenseman Tommy Tilas opened the scoring for the Eagles (4-1-0), with junior captain Pierce Blaeser, sophomore forward Christian Rosa, junior forward Harlan Graber, and junior forward Jimmy Ayers each getting on the scoreboard with a goal.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 2, Littleton/Bromfield 1 — Nathan Freelove scored 1:24 into overtime to give D/T (3-1) the nonleague win at Tsongas Center in Lowell.