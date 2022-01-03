US Olympic women’s hockey team, full of local connections, heading to Beijing with ‘a clean slate’

It was the first gold for forward Hilary Knight in three attempts. Knight, 32, is back for her fourth trip to the Olympics, which begin next month in Beijing. For Knight and the rest of the veterans ( 15 of the 23 members have Olympic experience ), the approach will be the same.

One of the highlights of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang was the gold-medal game in women’s hockey, when the United States prevailed over Canada. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s goal in the sixth round of the shootout gave the Americans their first gold medal since 1998, with plenty of heartbreak in between, settling for three silvers and a bronze from 2002 through 2014.

“I think every time you enter a tournament, you have to earn the right to put yourself into a position to earn a medal, and I don’t think that’s ever changed throughout the years regardless if we won four years ago, or 20 years ago,” said Knight. “You still have to enter a tournament with a clean slate, and you have to work your way through the tournament to try and put yourself in a position to succeed and win the last game of the season.”

Knight is one of several players with local connections on the team, having played professionally in Boston for five seasons after starring at Wisconsin. Kendall Coyne Schofield won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2016 while playing at Northeastern, and is making her third trip to the Olympics. Both Knight and Coyne Schofield participated on a conference call Monday after this year’s roster was announced over the weekend, and Coyne Schofield reflected on time in Boston.

“I loved my time at Northeastern University. I miss it every day. It was some of the best years of my life,” said Coyne Schofield. “Still keep in touch with my coach, follow the Northeastern team a lot. It was great. I know the Beanpot will be going on when we’re overseas, so I’ll definitely be tuning in and I’ll be rooting for the Huskies from afar.”

Defensemen Cayla Barnes and Megan Keller, as well as 2015 Kazmaier Award winner Alex Carpenter, played for Boston College and are making their second appearance in the Olympics.

Also on the team this year is Coyne Schofield’s college teammate, Hayley Scamurra, who is making her Olympic debut along with forward Jesse Compher from Boston University, as is defenseman Caroline Harvey of Salem, N.H, the youngest player on the team at 19.

All participated in a residency program beginning in October in Minnesota, and as they get set to head to Beijing, they are dealing with adjustments thanks to the spread of COVID and the Omicron variant. Exhibitions against Canada had to be canceled, with the team instead continuing to practice before a short break.

“We’ve had some pretty strict COVID protocols all along throughout our residency, and now that we’re inside our 30 days of going to Beijing, we’ve definitely ramped those up,” said general manager Katie Million. “Our players and staff have done an amazing job at keeping safe and keeping COVID at bay amongst our team. We’re just really grateful that we’re there. We’re so close to the finish.”

The team will be coached by Joel Johnson, who replaced Bob Corkum in April 2021 after serving as an assistant since the 2018-19 season.

The United States opens Olympic competition against Finland in group play on Feb. 3. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. local time and 8:10 a.m. EST.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.