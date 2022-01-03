Who would be the most desirable first-round playoff opponent for the Patriots?

Tennessee has the easiest path — needing only a Week 18 win over the Texans — but Kansas City, Cincinnati, and New England are all in the mix. The Patriots can earn it with a win over the Dolphins and losses by the Bills, Titans, and Chiefs.

Their opponent has yet to be determined, as the AFC seeding is still in flux. Unlike the NFC, where the 12-3 Packers have secured the No. 1 seed, the lone playoff bye, and home-field advantage, the AFC has four teams in contention for the top spot.

The Patriots are officially in the playoffs.

There are also two open wild-card spots, with the Colts, Raiders, and Chargers the primary contenders. If the Colts beat the Jaguars, they’re in. If they lose, however, the door opens for the Ravens or Steelers to sneak in.

The Raiders and Chargers are set to face off Sunday night in Las Vegas, where the winner punches a ticket to the postseason.

As things stand, the Patriots are the conference’s fifth seed and would travel to Buffalo for wild-card weekend.

But things definitely have the potential to shift.

So let’s run through the possibilities, in order of most likely matchup to least.

1. Bengals (10-6)

Wins: Vikings (OT), Steelers (2), Jaguars, Lions, Ravens (2), Raiders, Broncos, Chiefs.

Losses: Bears, Packers (OT), Jets, Browns, Chargers, 49ers.

Week 18 matchup: at Browns

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, there is a 40 percent chance the Bengals and Patriots will meet in the wild-card round.

What makes them a dangerous opponent:

▪ Cincinnati’s offensive skill players are a force to be reckoned with. Rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase erupted for 266 yards against the Chiefs Sunday, including 69- and 72-yard touchdowns, and has 79 receptions for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

But it’s not just Chase putting up numbers. Tee Higgins is over 1,000 receiving yards, while Tyler Boyd is not far behind with 828. Running back Joe Mixon complements the group well, with 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

▪ Quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown a league-high 15 touchdown passes of at least 30 yards. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, who rank second and third, have 15 combined. Burrow’s ability to stretch the field would make things challenging for New England’s defense.

▪ The Bengals have shown some inconsistencies — losing to the Jets and getting smacked by the Browns in back-to-back weeks — but Sunday’s division-clinching win over the Chiefs certainly made a statement. The offense seems to be peaking at the right time, with Burrow throwing for 971 yards, eight touchdowns, and no interceptions over the past two games.

What makes them a desirable opponent:

▪ Bill Belichick has well-documented success against young quarterbacks. Since 2015, the Patriots are 21-4 against opponents that have started a quarterback in his first or second season.

▪ One area the Patriots can attack is Cincinnati’s offensive line, which has struggled in pass protection. Burrow has been sacked a league-high 51 times.

▪ Bengals coach Zac Taylor, now in his third season, has the least amount of playoff experience (0 games) among the division-winning coaches. Taylor has faced the Patriots once before — a 34-13 loss in December 2019 with Andy Dalton at quarterback.

2. Bills (10-6)

Wins: Dolphins (2), Washington, Texans, Chiefs, Jets, Saints, Panthers, Patriots, Falcons.

Losses: Steelers, Titans, Jaguars, Colts, Patriots, Buccaneers (OT).

Week 18 matchup: vs. Jets

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, there is a 33 percent chance the Bills and Patriots will meet in the wild-card round.

What makes them a dangerous opponent:

▪ The film from Dec. 26 should speak for itself. Josh Allen was basically unstoppable.

▪ The Patriots defense has allowed a league-best average of 16.9 points per game. The Bills are right behind them, allowing 17.4. Buffalo ranks at the top in a number of defensive categories, including passing yards allowed per game (172.9), rushing yards allowed per game (113.6), and takeaways (30).

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones turned in his worst performance of the season in Week 16, completing just 43.8 percent of his passes and registering a 31.4 passer rating.

What makes them a desirable opponent:

▪ The Patriots have plenty of tape on Allen and the Bills. Yes, the Bills did not punt once in the teams’ most recent meeting, but it would be foolish to think Belichick and the coaching staff won’t make adjustments ahead of Round 3.

▪ While Allen played a nearly flawless game in Week 16, he showed the very next week he is still mistake-prone. Against the Falcons, he threw interceptions on back-to-back-to-back drives, which Atlanta converted for 10 points.

Allen is capable of making incredible throws and leading a high-powered offense, but his decision-making occasionally remains problematic.

Despite racking up a season-high 233 rushing yards Sunday, the Bills’ run game is not considered one of their strengths, intensifying the need for the passing game to be clicking.

▪ Whether the game is in Foxborough or Buffalo, inclement weather is possible, which favors the Patriots and their rushing game.

3. Chiefs (11-5)

Wins: Browns, Eagles, Washington, Giants, Packers, Raiders (2), Cowboys, Broncos, Chargers (OT), Steelers.

Losses: Ravens, Chargers, Bills, Titans, Bengals.

Week 18 matchup: at Broncos.

What makes them a dangerous opponent:

▪ Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce. Enough said.

▪ Kansas City’s defense also has also improved after a shaky start. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Chiefs have a 19 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl — the best probability in the AFC.

What makes them a desirable opponent:

▪ Thanks to their 3-4 start and increased parity across the league, the Chiefs have looked mortal.

4. Titans (11-5)

Wins: Seahawks (OT), Colts (2), Jaguars (2), Bills, Chiefs, Rams, Saints, 49ers, Dolphins.

Losses: Cardinals, Jets (OT), Texans, Patriots, Steelers.

Week 18 matchup: at Texans.

What makes them a dangerous opponent:

▪ The Titans are expected to welcome back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns before going on injured reserve and requiring foot surgery in early November. Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Henry could return to practice this week but will not play Sunday.

What makes them a desirable opponent:

▪ The Titans were without both Henry and star receiver A.J. Brown for their regular-season meeting with the Patriots, but New England’s defense stepped up when it needed to, forcing four turnovers en route to a 36-13 win.

If the Patriots win the division

If the Bills do end up losing to the Jets and the Patriots leave Miami with a win, then New England will host a playoff game against one of the three wild-card teams.

The winner of Raiders-Chargers is the most desirable option of the bunch.

The Colts remain dangerous because of MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor. When he rushes for 100 yards, Indianapolis is 9-1 (its lone loss coming Sunday against Las Vegas). When Taylor doesn’t hit that mark, the team is 0-6.

If the Patriots can neutralize Taylor — and limit the number of self-inflicted mistakes that doomed them in Week 15 — they should have a better shot in a rematch.

Buffalo would remain a possible opponent, too.

But barring a collapse by the Bills, who opened as 17-point favorites against the Jets, the Patriots will end up as a wild-card team, set to face off against one of the division winners.

