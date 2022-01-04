Current season of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is coming to a merciful end

Oh “Dexter.” “Dexter,” “Dexter,” “Dexter.” I loved you, then I liked you, then I didn’t like you, then I hated you, then I forgot about you, and now, with “Dexter: New Blood,” I don’t like you all over again.

This Sunday, the new season of the Showtime series comes to an end, and I’m quite ready to say “buh-bye.” I’ve seen all the episodes except the finale, and I’ve spent too much of that viewing time rolling my eyes. It has all just gotten too silly, in terms of plotting and character inconsistencies, and relatively humorless, too.

It’s hard to watch Dexter, once so loyal to the code, once so extremely careful about his kills, sliding into such sloppy behavior. His first murder this season, of Kurt’s entitled son, Matt, was not really in line with his standards, and from that point on, he has been just another creepy killer instead of the superhero-tinged vigilante he was originally meant to be. Maybe that’s the point of “New Blood,” to show us that he’s never been a moral challenge about justice and the death penalty so much as a deluded psychopath?