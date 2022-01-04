‘Married at First Sight’ returns to Boston for a new season premiering Wednesday

The Lifetime reality television series, which premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m., returns to Boston for the second time since its debut in 2014. (The show has also played matrimony matchmaker in cities such as Dallas, Chicago, and New York.) This season, 10 local singles will be matched and married during their first meeting, before the show follows them as they get to know each other.

What do you get when you take two strangers from Boston, put them at an altar, and ask them to enter marriage without ever meeting before?

The series began casting in Boston last March, and this season features strangers/couples: Lindsey and Mark, Noi and Steve, Katina and Olajuwon, Jasmina and Michael, and Alyssa and Chris.

Every new two-hour episode will capture each couple’s journey “as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting, and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage,” the network website reads.

Licensed marriage and family counselors, Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles, guide participants through the social experiment, and after the eight-weeks, each couple decides to stay married or get divorced.

“As matchmaking experts, we really try to find the couples we think are so balanced and well-matched that they can’t do anything but succeed,” Coles told the Globe in an interview in March. “Sometimes it unfolds beautifully like a flower, and other times it’s a roller coaster.”

“I think the appealing part of it is that for a lot of singles, they have been there, done that, been around the block a million times, and they still haven’t gotten to their final goal, which is to be in a long-term committed marriage. What’s amazing about this show is that it starts off with that commitment of marriage. So you’re getting what you want, right from the beginning — and then it’s up to you to keep it.”

Season 6, which also took place in Boston, resulted in one of the three couples keeping their vows: Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson. (The show, on the whole, has a fairly good track record, considering. There are 12 married that are still married — out of 35 — and 9 babies, according to the series website.)

“Married at First Sight” won a Critic’s Choice Award for “Best Relationship Show” in 2019.

