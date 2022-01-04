Black Economic Council of Massachusetts gets a new CEO: Nicole Obi

A new face is here to lead the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts.
Nicole Obi stepped into the role of president and CEO Monday, after a unanimous vote from the BECMA board, according to the Boston Business Journal. She will replace Segun Idowu, who was named Boston’s chief of economic development in November and started Jan. 3.
Previously, Obi served as the organization’s vice president of member experience and engagement.
The new position tasks Obi with helping BECMA support the economic well-being of Black businesses and residents in the city. The organization itself was founded in 2015 by business heavyweights startled by the news that the median net worth of Black households in the city was just $8.
Before landing at BECMA, Obi co-founded multiple start-ups, including software startup Abuzz Corp. and strategy consulting firm Enterprise Advisors. She also served as a director within Boston-based Fidelity Investments starting in 2007.
Today, Obi is a member of the member of The Boston Chapter of the Links, Inc. a volunteer service organization of Black professional women, GBH’s & Women’s Foundation of Boston’s Board of Advisors, and the Intensive Community Program Committee at the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra, according to her BECMA bio.
