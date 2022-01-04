Mac Jones to appear in ad campaign for Arbella

As New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones racks up wins on the football field, he’s also lining up corporate sponsorships off the field. His latest is with Arbella Insurance Group of Quincy. Jones will appear in ad campaigns for the property and casualty insurer, in TV and radio spots and on outdoor billboards, through the 2023/2024 NFL season. Arbella’s first campaign with Jones is expected to launch next week. Jones is also working with HarborOne Bank and NOBULL, the Boston-based shoe and apparel company. — JON CHESTO

INSURANCE

Corvus acquires British company

Boston insurance-tech startup Corvus Insurance has acquired a British cybersecurity insurance underwriting platform, Tarian Underwriting. Corvus chief executive Philip Edmundson said the acquisition of London-based Tarian from VC investor Beat Capital Partners will help grow his firm’s cyber insurance business in Europe, Africa, and Australia by bringing on board Tarian’s experienced team of underwriters and its relationship with the Lloyd’s of London insurance and reinsurance market. Edmundson declined to disclose the purchase price or how many employees had joined Corvus from Tarian. But he did say Corvus now has 230 employees, including those from Tarian, compared to 120 a year ago. Major investors in Corvus include Bain Capital Ventures, Insight Partners, and .406 Ventures. — JON CHESTO

AUTOMOTIVE

BMW beat Mercedes in sales last year

BMW says it beat Mercedes-Benz in global premium-car sales last year, the first time it has trumped its German arch rival since 2015. BMW didn’t yet detail full-year sales numbers, but deliveries have been tracking ahead of the Daimler brand for much of this year. The Munich-based automaker has been less affected by the global shortage of semiconductors that has snarled production lines globally. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MANUFACTURING

Growth down in December

Growth in US manufacturing slowed in December to an 11-month low with companies still combating supply chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its index of manufacturing activity fell to a reading of 58.7 in December, 2.4 percentage points below the November reading of 61.1. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector which has recorded 19 straight months of growth going back to the spring of 2020 when the pandemic hit. The December reading was the lowest since a matching 58.7 in January 2021. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Flight cancellations continue

Airlines continued to struggle with staffing and weather issues Tuesday, with more than 1,300 additional flights canceled, but they are hoping that schedule reductions and a post-holiday slowdown in passenger traffic will enable them to return to normal operations. Among major US carriers, Southwest Airlines continued to be the hardest hit; 644 flights, or 16 percent of scheduled departures, were canceled Tuesday, according to aviation data provider FlightAware. The Dallas-based carrier was trying to recover from storms in the Midwest that affected its operations in Chicago, only to be slammed by a snowstorm at its Baltimore hub. — WASHINGTON POST

MUSIC

David Bowie’s music catalog sold

The extensive music catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music. More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Fame,” “Rebel Rebel” and “Let’s Dance” on 26 Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, a posthumous studio album release, Toy, two studio albums from Tin Machine, as well as tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects, are included. Financial details of the sale were not released. Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp. Bruce Springsteen sold his catalog to Sony Music last month for a reported $500 million. Among others that have sold their catalogs in recent years, either in part or in their entirety, are Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Stevie Nicks. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb to limit guest profiles to prevent racial discrimination

Airbnb is limiting the way guest profiles are displayed on its platform to guard against racial discrimination by its hosts — but only in Oregon. Beginning Jan. 31, hosts on the short-term vacation rental app will see only the initials of a prospective guest until the booking is confirmed. The policy stems from a voluntary settlement agreement Airbnb reached in 2019 with three Oregon women, who claimed that requiring users to disclose their full names and photos allowed hosts to discriminate against Black users in violation of the state’s public accommodation laws. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM loses title of top-selling US carmaker

For the first time since 1931, General Motors isn’t the top-selling automaker in the United States. The Detroit-based company lost its crown to Japanese rival Toyota, which boosted sales 10 percent last year despite a 28 percent decline in the fourth quarter. With 2.3 million units sold in the United States in 2021, Toyota narrowly outpaced GM’s 2.2 million. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford ramps up production of electric F-150

Ford Motor Co. will double factory capacity for its electric F-150 Lightning to 150,000 trucks a year and will start taking orders this week for the model, which goes on sale this spring. Ford had received nearly 200,000 nonbinding reservations for the truck and will begin accepting true orders on Jan. 6, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said in a statement Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ACQUISITIONS

Authentic Brands buys majority of Beckham’s company

Authentic Brands Group Inc. is buying a majority stake in former soccer player David Beckham’s brand-management company, according to a person familiar with the matter. Authentic Brands will pay about 200 million pounds ($269 million) for a 55 percent stake in Beckham’s DB Ventures said the person, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. The deal will give Authentic Brands revenue from one of the world’s most high-profile athletes, who retired from soccer in 2013 and today pitches for brands including Tudor watches. The New York-based branding firm owns the rights to iconic stars including including Elvis Presley and Shaquille O’Neal, who is also a major investor in Authentic Brands. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Report says more than one-quarter of high-paying jobs will be remote by end of year

The shift to remote work for high-paying jobs will accelerate this year, according to a new report, defying city officials who are desperate to bring workers back and reinvigorate their economies. More than a quarter of all professional positions in North America, largely concentrated in the United States, will be fully remote by the end of this year, up from 18 percent at the end of 2021, according to Ladders Inc., the career site for work that pays at least $100,000. That means more than 20 million jobs will not be going back to the office after the pandemic, Ladders said. Return-to-office plans have been pushed back in cities across the country in the face of the omicron variant, and some employees have been working from home since the pandemic first swept the United States in March 2020. “This life-changing shift to remote work is progressing even more rapidly than anyone thought it would,” Ladders Inc. chief executive Marc Cenedella said in the report. Those who predict workers will return to offices are “fooling themselves,” he said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

