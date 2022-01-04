Museum of Science launches new life sciences center

Dr. Insoo Hyun, a Harvard bioethicist, has been appointed director of the new center. He will be tasked with leading discussions, events, exhibits, citizen science projects, and digital programming on life sciences issues such as vaccinations and genetic engineering, as well as “building partnerships with government, industry, academia, and the public,” according to a statement from the museum.

On Tuesday, the museum announced the opening of the Center for Life Sciences and Public Learning, the first in a series of future centers intended to engage people in areas of science where Boston is a leader.

A new initiative from Boston’s Museum of Science aims to educate the public on the rapidly growing field of life sciences.

“This is an enormous opportunity to attempt to leverage all of the local talent and not only use the Museum of Science as an essential hub for these interactions, but also to disseminate all the resources we have shared and knowledge that’s being built here to the broader community and much further beyond Boston’s borders,” Hyun said in an interview.

The new center offers a rare opportunity for the Museum of Science to use its history as a trusted 192-year-old institution in Boston, said President Tim Ritchie. He also hopes the center can be a place the public can turn to for accurate information on topics like COVID-19.

“If the intellectual capital around us is our greatest asset, our greatest gift is that we’re beloved and that we’re trusted,” said Ritchie. “Where can the public go for trustworthy information? They can come here, to the Center for Life Sciences and Public Learning, to learn all they need to know about advances in life sciences.”

Hyun, who serves as director of research ethics at Harvard Medical School, said his new position is a unique role not seen at other institutions.

“There has to be deep engagement between science and society that goes beyond the academic approach,” said Hyun. “I’m seeing how important it is to keep people informed about advances in technology, medical science, and research, and to translate that breathtaking pace of science in a way that’s trustworthy, accurate, and natural so that people can make up their own minds about what they think about these advances that could deeply affect their own lives.”

With Hyun’s appointment, the new center will ramp up programming and exhibits, Ritchie said. The public can expect several life science programs from the center in the coming months.

The Center for Life Sciences and Public Learning is the first of five centers under the museum’s Boston Science Common initiative, which aims to transform the museum into Boston’s hub for public science learning. Future topics covered by the centers include the environment, data and AI, tech and engineering, and Earth and space, said Ritchie.

“It’s going to be a giant opportunity for us to demonstrate how we can be this convening place, this community platform for public learning,” he said.

Annie Probert can be reached at annie.probert@globe.com.