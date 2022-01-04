Shoe company Clarks is making tracks for Needham, as suburban office shuffle continues

When asked what that meant for Clarks, a spokeswoman would only provide a short statement: The British company’s Americas headquarters would be moving to new offices in Needham this year. The company, which designs shoes and operates a chain of stores, is reimagining its office space for a hybrid model of in-person and remote work.

The footwear company’s move came to light last month, when 3D-printer company Markforged announced it would be moving later this year from Watertown to 60 Tower Road in Waltham, into a 120,000-square-foot building owned by Boston Properties that Clarks has occupied since 2016.

Clarks Americas is lacing up its shoes and heading to Needham, just five-plus years after it settled into a new office overlooking Route 128 in Waltham.

Clarks appears to have zeroed in on 140 Kendrick St. in Needham, a 440,000-square-foot, three-building complex also owned by Boston Properties that was previously home to engineering software firm PTC. Greg Reibman, president of the Charles River Regional Chamber, mentioned in a newsletter to chamber members on Tuesday that he heard Clarks had picked the Kendrick Street spot, and he later said in an interview that he confirmed the location with real estate brokers, although he was told a deal has not yet been closed.

Clarks declined to confirm the future address, and it is unclear how many employees would work out of the Needham office or exactly how much space Clarks might use. Clarks had about 325 workers based in Waltham as of mid-2020, though most of them were working remotely at the time.

Three years after PTC left 140 Kendrick for Boston’s Seaport, the Needham property now seems to be filling up nicely.

Tech research and media company IDG relocated its headquarters to 140 Kendrick from Framingham a year ago, and leases 125,000 square feet there. More recently, Boston investment giant Wellington Management signed a letter of intent to lease 106,000 square feet of the complex starting in mid-2023. (Wellington also recently renewed and expanded its lease for its Boston headquarters, to occupy 22 floors at the 31-story Atlantic Wharf tower.) A Wellington spokeswoman said the company is not renewing a lease for an office in Marlborough, though that office is roughly one-fourth the size of the space it will lease in Needham.

Mohamad Ali, chief executive of IDG, said Boston Properties “has done a fabulous job” renovating the Kendrick Street complex — renovations that have played a key role in enticing employees to come into the office even though they can still work from home. About 10 percent of the roughly 500 IDG employees who are based there commute to the office on any given day right now. Ali also likes the fact the complex is next door to the trails of Cutler Park, where he enjoys walking meetings, even in the winter.

The Kendrick Street office complex is one mile away from a mill complex along Oak Street in Newton that Clarks occupied before decamping for Waltham.

“We knew Boston Properties would do really good things with that campus once PTC left,” Reibman said of the Kendrick Street property. “This is an example that they are doing exactly that, bringing in three great employers for that spot.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.