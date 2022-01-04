Get your game on with the 10 of the most anticipated video games of 2022

Do you have what it takes to be the best, like no one ever was? Gamers can search far and wide as they travel across the land in the latest installment of the Pokémon video game franchise, which takes players on a trip into its legendary past. Set in the fictional Hisui Region centuries before the events of “Pokémon Diamond and Pearl” (which recently received the remake treatment), “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” offers up new storylines and gameplay styles, an expansive open world, plus plenty of cute creatures to catch. Available on Nintendo Switch

If there’s one word to describe the upcoming year in gaming it’s: stacked. 2022 is shaping up to be a huge year for gamers, with a host of hotly anticipated titles hitting PCs and next-generation consoles over the next 12 months. From casting spells in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to exploring the edges of the known cosmos and beyond, casual fans and hard-core gamers alike will have the chance to experience a number of exciting, new virtual universes. Here are 10 top video games poised to have fans buzzing this year.

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST (Feb. 18)

Aloy is back and ready to take on new monstrous machines in the sequel to Sony’s 2017 hit “Horizon Zero Dawn.” This time around, the bow-and-arrow-wielding hunter will explore a post-apocalyptic version of America’s west coast while on a quest to learn the origins of a mysterious killer plague. Get lost in the ancient ruins of the Old Ones, climb the tops of snowy mountains, and dive ocean depths as you traverse a truly massive map of breathtaking new environments in “Horizon Forbidden West.” Available on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5

ELDEN RING (Feb. 25)

Beloved “Souls” creator Hidetaka Miyazaki teams up with legendary “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin for what may be the biggest title of 2022. An ambitious fantasy action role-playing game, “Elden Ring” takes players on an epic journey through the Lands Between, where they must battle devious demigods and menacing monsters in order to unite the Great Runes to become the Elden Lord. For fans who enjoy the grind of games like “Bloodbourne” and the “Dark Souls” series or want to immerse themselves in a fantastic world from the mind of Martin, this game is for you. Available on Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

GRAN TURISMO 7 (March 4)

Buckle up and get ready to shift into turbo because Sony’s fan-favorite racing simulator franchise is back with a fresh coat of paint for its 25th anniversary. As the first “GT” game to debut on the Playstation 5, expect it to take full advantage of the next-generation console’s real-time ray tracing abilities and updated 4k resolution graphics, as well as the ultra-fast load times and immersive haptic feedback controllers. Players can get behind the wheel of their dream car and compete against friends online when “Gran Turismo 7″ races into stores later this year. Available on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5

FORSPOKEN (May 24)

Square Enix looks to have a hidden gem on its hands with its upcoming open-world role-playing game. “Forespoken” centers around a young woman named Frey who surprisingly finds herself transported from the streets of New York City to the mysterious land of Athia. Empowered by a mystical (and verbal) bracelet, Frey must find her way home by embracing newfound abilities and fighting against foes like dragons, witches, and other magical monstrosities. Available on Microsoft Windows and Playstation 5

STARFIELD (Nov. 11)

After breaking ground with “The Elder Scrolls” and “Fallout” franchises, Bethesda Game Studios embarks on an adventure to the stars with its upcoming action role-playing game. “Starfield” marks the studio’s first new IP in a quarter century and will send players on a ride through the galaxy. As a fully customizable character, explore the edges of space in a future where humanity is recovering from deadly wars fought over newly colonized worlds. Available on Microsoft Windows and Xbox Series X/S

GOD OF WAR: RAGNARÖK (TBD)

Ragnarök is coming. The ancient Norse gods of the nine realms face their fabled end of days when the hit action-adventure franchise returns later this year. A follow-up to the Game of the Year winner at the 2018 Game Awards, the next “God of War” will once again follow the mighty Kratos and his son Atreus, who is grappling with his secret true identity as Loki. Of course, this puts them on a collision course with a certain hammer-wielding God of Thunder, who will sport a much different look from the one Marvel movie fans are used to seeing. Available on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5

HOGWARTS LEGACY (TBD)

While its official release date currently remains as mysterious as the Chamber of Secrets, fans of the Wizarding World will soon get to live out their inner Harry Potter fantasies when “Hogwarts Legacy” hits consoles later this year. Set in the 1800s, play as a student attending the famed magical boarding school, where you’ll learn all the classic spells, befriend enchanted beasts, and hopefully make the Houses of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin proud in the process. Available on Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE (TBD)

It’s never a good idea to tug on Superman’s cape, let alone seek him and the rest of the Justice League out for a big brawl. Unfortunately, that’s the job at hand for the killer misfits of DC Comics’ famed Task Force X, otherwise known as the Suicide Squad. In this antihero action adventure, fans get to play as Harley Quinn, King Shark, and other supervillains, who somehow end up being humanity’s last hope when an evil alien brainwashes heroes like the Flash, Wonder Woman, and everyone’s favorite big blue Boy Scout from Krypton. Available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S

UNTITLED SEQUEL TO THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD (TBD)

Another top contender for most anticipated game of 2022, the upcoming sequel to the smash 2017 hit “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” still remains shrouded in mystery. Although not much is known about its plot (or even its official name and release date), fans can expect to return as the hero Link for a new open-world adventure through the land of Hyrule. It will be interesting to see how Nintendo tries to top the previous “Breath of the Wild” installment, which has already earned a few “greatest game of all-time” nods from gamers and critics. Available on Nintendo Switch

Matt Juul is a writer based in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @RunTheJuuls.