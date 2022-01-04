Give your goblets a good and gentle scrub

The Goblet Washing Brush from Brushtech. Handout

If you’ve invested in expensive stemware, you might want to hand-wash those glasses to avoid breakage in the dishwasher, although washing by hand has risks, too. One tool, the Goblet Washing Brush from Brushtech, is designed to easily clean delicate glassware. The snowball-shaped brush, composed of short strands of a special foam, gives a goblet a good and gentle scrub. The foam doesn’t absorb water nor harbor bacteria and leaves the vessel crystal clear. The upstate New York company, which produces a wide range of specialty brushes, makes another especially for flutes: the Crystal Stemware Brush. Long and narrow, the brush can get down to the hard-to-reach bottom. Use them for mugs and drinking glasses as well; both tools are dishwasher safe. $8.99 for the goblet brush; $7.99 for the flute brush. Available at Lower Falls Wine, 2366 Washington St., Newton, 671-332-3000; Port Plums & Newburyport Olive Oil, 50 Water St., Newburyport, 978-462-7700; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955; or go to brushtechbrushes.com.