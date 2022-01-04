Myrth ceramics store opens next to studio in Somerville

The potters Eric and Abby Smallwood from Myrth, a Somerville ceramics studio, are recognized for their sturdy porcelain dinnerware, tumblers, and vases in muted earthy colors that emanate a soothing quality. The Smallwoods create their one-of-a-kind ceramics on a pottery wheel, with molds and by slip casting. “Our ceramics are very tactile objects,” says Abby. “Holding them, feeling their weight, the softness of our glazes, and seeing the nuance in the glaze color are experiences we have found to be important.” In August, the couple opened a small retail shop — only 225 square feet — attached to their Union Square studio so customers could see and touch their wares. They set a dining table, as if you were in their home, with Mryth dinnerware and other artisan tabletop items they now sell at the store. To compliment the dishes and saucers and match their timeless nature, there are handblown drinking glasses from Sugahara Glassworks in Japan, textured wine glasses from the Italian brand R+D Lab, flatware in silver, gold, and black from Mepra of Italy, and more. “We want the items we offer to last as modern heirlooms in someone’s life,” Abby says. Creating this casual but elegant tabletop is an investment — plates run from $24 to $42, wine glasses from $40 each to $130 for two, and flatware from $62 to $82 for five pieces. But these are often collected over time. If you visit, peek around the store into the studio, and you will catch a glimpse of the Smallwoods working at their craft. The shop is open from Friday to Sunday. 17 Hawkins St., Somerville. For hours and further information, or to book a private visit of the studio, go to myrth.us.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND