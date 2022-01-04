Recipe: Add spinach to a pot of lentil soup for a nourishing, filling supper

Serves 4

Lentils make one of the heartiest soups, whether made only with vegetables or with meaty sausage or smoky pieces of ham. The soup is a nourishing, filling supper. Home-simmered chicken stock gives the pot the fullest flavor, but there is plenty here -- shallots, onion, carrots, celery, and fire-roasted diced tomatoes -- to give the bowls lots of good tastes. Add chopped Swiss chard or baby spinach to the pot at the end of cooking and serve with freshly grated Parmesan.

3 tablespoons olive oil 3 shallots, thinly sliced 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped 3 medium carrots, thinly sliced 3 ribs celery, thinly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 1 can (about 15 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes or whole tomatoes, crushed in a bowl 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley 6 cups chicken or vegetable stock 1 cup brown or green lentils ½ bunch Swiss chard, stems trimmed, leaves coarsely chopped or 2 cups baby spinach leaves 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan (for serving)

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots, onion, carrots, celery, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until the vegetables are softened.

2. Add the tomatoes, thyme, parsley, and stock. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add the lentils and lower the heat. Partially cover the pan and simmer the soup for 40 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.

3. Add the Swiss chard or spinach and simmer, partially covered, for 5 minutes more. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Lisa Yockelson