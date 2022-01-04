Recipe: Deliciously sweet winter vegetables take time to roast and caramelize

Serves 4

What you want to achieve when you roast vegetables is a tray of sweet pieces with caramelized edges. It can be difficult to get this end result with hard winter vegetables. You can blanch them first, so they don't dry out in the oven before they're cooked through. Or use this method, in which vegetables that can tolerate high heat (mushrooms and wedges of red onion) are set around the edge of a rimmed baking sheet, while heartier pieces (carrots, cauliflower, baby potatoes) go into the center. The middle of the tray can also hold celery root, sweet potato, parsnips, rutabaga, turnip, and winter squashes. Sprinkle everything with oil but don't toss them at this point. Cover the center vegetables with a sheet of foil so the vegetables at the edges are exposed. Send the tray into a very hot oven. Use a heavy rimmed sheet that will not buckle in the oven, or cook them in a shallow roasting pan. This oven is set to 450 degrees, but if your oven runs hot, or has hot spots -- you know this from previous recipes when other foods bake unevenly -- turn the heat down 25 degrees. Then remove the foil, stir the vegetables gently, and return them to the oven. They take their time in the oven and you have to be patient to get lightly charred and deliciously sweet vegetables.

8 ounces button mushrooms, halved 1 red onion, cut into 1-inch-thick wedges 3 carrots, thickly cut on the diagonal 6 small golden or red potatoes, halved ½ head cauliflower, cut into 2-inch florets Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt and pepper, to taste 1 pint mixed cherry tomatoes, halved 1 tablespoon chopped mixed herbs (rosemary, oregano, thyme)

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet and a piece of foil about the size of the sheet.

2. Arrange the mushrooms around the rim of the baking sheet. Set the onions around the rim not overlapping the mushrooms. You should have a large empty rectangle in the center. Add the carrots, potatoes, and cauliflower to the center, trying not to overlap the pieces, though they can be very close. Sprinkle the vegetables lightly with olive oil, salt, and pepper but do not toss them at this point.

3. Fold up the sheet of foil so it makes a rectangle exactly the shape of the area holding the carrots, potatoes, and cauliflower. Set it in the middle of the sheet to cover them. The foil should not cover the mushrooms and onions at the edges, nor should it be large enough to tuck under the edges of the pan.

4. Transfer the sheet to the oven. Roast the vegetables for 45 minutes, turning the baking sheet from back to front halfway through cooking. Remove the foil and use a wide metal spatula to turn the vegetables gently so you don't smash them. Scatter the cherry tomatoes here and there on top. Return the sheet to the oven. Continue roasting, turning once or twice with the wide spatula, for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the potatoes and carrots are tender when pierced with a skewer and many vegetables have caramelized at the edges. (Total cooking time is 75 to 85 minutes.) Near the end of roasting, remove any vegetables from the pan that are browning too much, but you should have some nice char and golden color.

5. Transfer the vegetables to a platter and sprinkle with olive oil, salt, and herbs.

Sheryl Julian