Recipe: Serve a hearty vegetarian bean stew with sourdough croutons

Serves 6

Canned cannellini beans star in this quick vegetable stew simmered with carrots and cherry tomatoes in vegetable stock. Even canned beans absorb liquid as they cook, so watch the pot carefully to make sure it doesn't get too thick. You should have a soupy mixture with plenty of flavor. The cherry tomatoes will lose their skins as they cook, but they just get mixed into the broth and add another texture. The dish is quite creamy. Add sourdough croutons for a little crunch. If you have leftovers, just keep reheating the pot, adding a little more liquid every time. In fact, the soup tastes better the next day, particularly with other cooked vegetables added to the pot (toss in whatever's left from another dinner), or handfuls of greens.

CROUTONS

1 loaf sourdough bread Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt, to taste

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Cut the bread into 1-inch thick slices. Cut the slices into 1-inch cubes. On the baking sheet, spread the cubes in one layer. Sprinkle with olive oil and toss with your hands to distribute the oil. Sprinkle sparingly with salt.

3. Toast the cubes in the oven for 8 minutes, turning them on the baking sheet, or until they are golden brown and crunchy. Fresh bread will take longer to brown than bread that's a day or two old.

STEW

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped 3 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch lengths Salt and black pepper, to taste 4 cups (2 pints) cherry tomatoes, halved 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 3 cans (15 ounces each) cannellini or Great Northern beans, drained 3 cups vegetable stock, or more if needed Generous pinch crushed red pepper 5 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves removed Extra crushed red pepper (for serving)

1. In a soup pot, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, carrots, salt, and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until the vegetables start to soften.

2. Add the cherry tomatoes and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes more.

3. Add the beans, stock, red pepper, and all but 2 tablespoons thyme leaves. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and set on the cover askew. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the carrots are tender. During cooking, add more stock, 1/4 cup at a time, if the mixture seems too thick.

4. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons thyme. Taste the soup for seasoning and add more salt or red pepper, if you like.

