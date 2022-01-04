Recipe: A spicy vegetarian pot of the popular soup shorba is simmered with carrots and spices

Serves 4

Shorbas are winter soups with meat or vegetables, typically served with naan. The word "shorba" comes from the Arabic "shurbah," meaning soup. Shorbas are popular in Central Asia, on the Indian subcontinent, North Africa, and the Middle East. The Turkish red lentil soup chorba is in this category. In India, they are made with beets, tomatoes, or peas, in broth flavored with warm spices, turmeric, saffron, and garam masala. Every blend of garam masala is different; many are mixed with ground cumin, coriander, and cardamom. This carrot shorba, with ginger, jalepenos, garam masala, and turmeric, is quick and perfect on a chilly day. You can also use other winter vegetables, such as sweet potatoes and fleshy winter squashes.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 bay leaf ½ jalapeno or other small chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped 1 tablespoon ginger paste or grated fresh ginger 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 2 teaspoons garam masala 2 pounds carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces 6 cups vegetable broth Salt and pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (for garnish) Extra slices of jalapeno (for garnish)

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the bay leaf. Cook, stirring, for 10 seconds. Add the jalapeno and cook, stirring, for 20 seconds more.

2. Add ginger paste or fresh ginger, turmeric, and garam masala. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

3. Add the carrots, vegetable broth, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat and set on the cover askew. Simmer for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the carrots are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife.

4. In a blender, puree the soup in batches. Return it to the pot. Bring the soup to a boil and simmer for 1 minute. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with cilantro and a slice of jalapeno. Serve with naan or pita.

Sena Desai Gopal