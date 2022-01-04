Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels shows for the week

“The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)” Meyers said in a message posted to Twitter , adding that he would have an update next Monday “to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19 and would be canceling the rest of the shows for the week.

The New Hampshire native hosted a live “Late Night” episode on Monday, Jan. 3. His last live show prior to that was before the holidays, on Dec. 16.

The news comes one day after “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon announced he tested positive for COVID on the first day of the show’s holiday break.

“I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” Fallon said before thanking health care professionals “for working so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.” Fallon also thanked NBC for “taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job.”

Fallon recovered in time for Monday’s live “Tonight Show” broadcast.

