16-year-old boy arrested on illegal gun, driving charges, Boston police say

He was expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.

The Boston teen, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, driving without a license and several other charges, police said in a statement.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Tuesday in Dorchester on multiple firearm- and driving-related charges, Boston police said.

The teen was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when police spotted the vehicle at 12:22 a.m., police said. When police tried to stop the car, the boy allegedly kept driving, before pulling into a driveway on Capen Street, the statement said.

The teen got out of the car and ran into the foyer of a house , the statement said. After first refusing to leave the house, he eventually came out and was taken into custody, police said.

Along the path where the teen ran, police found a loaded Kahr Arms P380 gun with one .380 caliber live round in the magazine and an “obliterated” serial number , the statement said.





Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.