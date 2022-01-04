Arlington picks new inspectional services chief

Arlington recently tapped Michael Ciampa to serve as its new director of inspectional services.

Ciampa has served as a building inspector in Arlington since 2018 and as interim Inspectional Services director since prior inspector Michael Burke retired last June. In his new role Ciampa will oversee the Inspectional Services Department, which enforces state and town codes relating to building construction and design, including electrical, plumbing, and gas, and Arlington’s zoning bylaw.

Before coming to Arlington, he owned a construction company specializing in residential renovations and additions. Ciampa, who has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Suffolk University, also serves as an assistant instructor for the Greater Boston Code Consultants.