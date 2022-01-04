In Boston and in Washington, Wu and Biden both promise to help break coronavirus testing logjam

Wu said Bostonis focusing on creating large testing facilities spread across the city, “because we want both geographic access for our communities, but also for people to know that there’s a place [where] there’s more likelihood they won’t have to wait as long in a line.”

Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday said Boston is working to add testing capacity, while President Biden predicted the extreme waits and difficulties in finding appointments or at-home tests in stores will soon ease as the federal government’s efforts to expand availability bear fruit.

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said the city is considering using the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury as a testing site. The center was previously used as a mass vaccination site.

“I would say in the next couple of weeks, that’s our goal, is to open at least three new standing testing sites. These will be in different parts of the city,” Ojikuti said. “While we’re working on this, we’re going to look at opening a higher capacity testing site that may also include vaccination.”

And in Washington, Biden noted that the US government has opened new testing sites around the country and that drugstores are restocking home test kits.

“With more capacity for in-person tests, we should see waiting lines shorten and more appointments freed up,” Biden said.

The United States recorded more than one million new cases of coronovirus on Monday, nearly doubling previous records. Hospitalizations are increasing as well, fueled by the virus rapidly spreading among the unvaccinated, whose illness tends to be far more serious than in those who have received shots.

Biden is under pressure to ease a nationwide shortages of tests that people are using to determine whether they or their family members are infected. Long lines and chaotic scenes over the holidays marred the administration’s image as having the pandemic in hand.

“On testing, I know this remains frustrating. Believe me it’s frustrating to me, but we’re making improvements,” Biden said.

In December, the White House announced it would make 500 million rapid antigen tests available free to requesting Americans, but it will be weeks, if not months, before those tests are widely available. The administration notes those tests are on top of existing supply of rapid tests and that even a small increase will help ease some of the shortages. Additionally, private insurers will be required to cover the cost of at-home tests starting later this month.

Test manufacturers have until Tuesday night to respond to the government’s contract request, and the first awards are expected to be made this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The administration is still developing a system for Americans to order the tests as well as a means to ship them to people’s homes.

Pressed on when the first tests would reach people, Psaki said, “I don’t have an update on that at this point in time.”

Meanwhile, two major retailers, Walmart Inc. and Kroger Co., are boosting the price of a popular at-home test after a deal with the White House to sell the kits at cost expired. The price of BinaxNOW tests at Walmart is rising to $19.88 this week from $14, the company said Tuesday, while Kroger said it reinstated “retail pricing” after the ending of the three-month price commitment to the Biden administration. The grocer now lists a price of $23.99 on its website. Each pack includes two tests.

Also on Tuesday, the administration doubled its order for Pfizer’s COVID pills, a move that will modestly increase the nation’s very limited supplies of the treatment in the short term.

The new order will eventually provide enough pills for 10 million Americans, bringing the government’s total order of the drug to 20 million treatment courses. But they will not all be available right away. Only 35,000 of the additional courses would be delivered this month, and 50,000 more in February, to add to the 350,000 treatment courses that were already expected in the next two months, according to a senior administration official.

“We may need even more,” Biden said Tuesday. “That’s the estimate we need right now.”

The government has agreed to pay Pfizer $530 for each treatment course, the same amount it paid for its initial order late last year, the official said.

The increase in supplies is likely to come as welcome news at a time when Pfizer’s pills and other COVID treatments are hard to find and demand for them is high. But monthly deliveries of the Pfizer treatment, known as Paxlovid, are not expected to ramp up into the millions until April, too late to help with the current surge. The combined order is not due to be completely filled until the end of September.

Still, Biden hailed the order as a key component of the federal government’s winter pandemic response. “They’re a game-changer,” he said, “and have the potential to dramatically alter” the course of the pandemic.

Paxlovid was authorized two weeks ago for use in high-risk COVID patients age 12 or older. The treatment, meant to be taken soon after the start of symptoms, has proved in clinical trials to be highly effective in staving off severe illness.

A senior administration official said that combined with other therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma, 4 million treatments that are effective against the Omicron variant would be available by the end of January.

In remarks before a meeting with his COVID-19 response team at the White House, Biden aimed to convey his administration’s urgency in addressing Omicron and convince wary Americans that the current situation bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year’s deadly winter. The president emphasized that the vaccines, booster shots, and therapeutic drugs have lessened the danger for the overwhelming majority of Americans who are fully vaccinated.

“You can still get COVID, but it’s highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you’ll become seriously ill,” Biden said of vaccinated people.

“There’s no excuse, there’s no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated,” he added. “This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” He also encouraged Americans, including newly eligible teenagers 12 to 15, to get a booster dose for maximum protection.

Also on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened its recommended timeline for a booster shot, urging people to get a third Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE dose five months after their second, rather than six.

