Boston could see up to six inches of snow Thursday night into Friday, depending on storm’s track, forecasters say

Before people break out their shovels and sleds, forecasters warn that commuters heading into the Boston area from western and central Massachusetts Wednesday morning could face slick road conditions from freezing rain, with a winter weather advisory in place from 5 a.m. to noon, according to the weather service.

To the delight of snow lovers, forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting parts of the state could see the first significant snowfall of the winter season this week with up to six inches of accumulation falling on eastern Massachusetts late Thursday night into Friday.

As for the snowfall that’s expected Thursday night, forecasters said Tuesday that it’s still too early to know exactly how much will be dumped on the region.

“The odds of us getting a storm are increasing but the snow amounts are always tricky this far out. They hinge on the storm’s ultimate track,” said Andrew Loconto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

The Boston area was spared of any snow during a storm earlier this week that left about an inch of accumulation on Nantucket. It’s unusual for the islands to get their first snowfall ahead of the mainland, Loconto said.

“It’s a climatological oddity,” he said. “Usually Boston gets its first snow before Nantucket does. In general, for the 2021-2022 cold season, it’s been a lot of ice events and freezing rain. We had a bit of an ice storm Christmas morning, but the snow has really been hard to come by. It’s usually been washed away by rain. This looks to be the first real notable snow event for southern New England.”

The snow won’t wash away so quickly this time, Loconto said, with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s on Friday before dipping down into the 20s on Saturday.

“The good thing for Saturday is the sun will be out,” he said. “There might be some melting but it won’t be a whole lot with temperatures in the 20s to around freezing.”

There could be some melting snow on Sunday when it warms up a tad with temperatures in the upper 30s to the mid-40s, Loconto said. The cold will return at the beginning of the week on Monday, and “Tuesday looks really cold,” he said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.