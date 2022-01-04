Boyfriend charged with murdering Woburn woman

The boyfriend of Sherell Pringle was charged Tuesday with murdering the Woburn woman whose body was recovered lying in a wooded area along Route 107 in Saugus last month.
Bruce Maiben, 44, pleaded not guilty in Lynn District Court to a charge of murder in connection with the death of Pringle, who was reported missing by her teenage son after she did not return from a date with Maiben Dec. 18, officials said.
Maiben is already in custody and has previously pleaded not guilty to larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence, and obstruction. He was ordered Tuesday to remain held for the murder charge, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office, which is prosecuting the case.
Records in Lynn District Court detailing the investigation and the basis for charging Maiben for allegedly playing a role in Pringle’s death were ordered sealed by a judge.
The body of Pringle, whose extended family conducted their own search for her in the North Shore after she did not return home from the date, was discovered Dec, 21.
A cause of death was not released by authorities.
