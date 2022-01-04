Boyfriend charged with murdering Woburn woman

The boyfriend of Sherell Pringle was charged Tuesday with murdering the Woburn woman whose body was recovered lying in a wooded area along Route 107 in Saugus last month.

Bruce Maiben, 44, pleaded not guilty in Lynn District Court to a charge of murder in connection with the death of Pringle, who was reported missing by her teenage son after she did not return from a date with Maiben Dec. 18, officials said.

Maiben is already in custody and has previously pleaded not guilty to larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence, and obstruction. He was ordered Tuesday to remain held for the murder charge, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office, which is prosecuting the case.