Brookline encourages residents to fill board vacancies

Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner is encouraging residents to consider volunteering on town boards and committees with vacancies in 2022.

More than a dozen boards in Brookline have vacancies, according to a town statement. Those boards have critical roles in several areas, including public health, diversity and inclusion, the arts, and preservation efforts.

“Each of these groups does important work that benefits the community,” Kleckner said. “I hope that residents looking for a way to give back in the new year will consider applying to join ones that match their skills and expertise.”