Brookline encourages residents to fill board vacancies

Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner is encouraging residents to consider volunteering on town boards and committees with vacancies in 2022.
More than a dozen boards in Brookline have vacancies, according to a town statement. Those boards have critical roles in several areas, including public health, diversity and inclusion, the arts, and preservation efforts.
“Each of these groups does important work that benefits the community,” Kleckner said. “I hope that residents looking for a way to give back in the new year will consider applying to join ones that match their skills and expertise.”
Committees that have vacancies include the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals; Building Commission; Commission for Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations; Commission for Women; Advisory Council on Public Health; Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration Committee; Commission for the Arts; Cannabis Mitigation Advisory Committee; Preservation Commission; and Police Commissioner’s Advisory Committee.
Residents interested in serving on one of the boards are encouraged to fill out an online application on the town’s website, brooklinema.gov. The application is available by clicking the yellow “Get Involved” button on the website’s homepage, and choosing the “Online Application” link under “Elected and Appointed Government.”
Applicants should include their resume and other materials that highlight their relevant background and experience.
