Cocaine shipped to Rhode Island inside old TV, federal officials say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man accused of taking possession of more than a kilogram of cocaine that had been shipped from Colombia inside an old television has been detained by federal authorities, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Jomar Cruz-Aponte, 25, of Pawtucket, is charged with conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Providence.

Cruz-Aponte is due back in court Tuesday. An email seeking comment was left with his federal public defender.