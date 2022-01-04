College students from Mass. were stranded for hours after getting caught in Virginia highway traffic

A winter storm snarled traffic for hundreds of drivers near Washington, D.C., and left them stranded on a highway for hours waiting for help without food and water, or the ability to refuel. Some spent the night in their cars as the frigid temperatures dropped. Senator Tim Kaine was among those stuck on the highway.

A group of New England women were on their way to North Carolina to start a new semester of college when they got stuck on a Virginia highway after a snowstorm made roads impassable, an ordeal that would leave them stalled for hours on the crowded road and stuck in a hotel lobby overnight to wait out the jam in what one said was “the scariest day of our lives.”

Elizabeth Davidson, 20, who is from Scituate, and four of her friends set out for the spring semester of their junior year at Elon University when they got caught up in the traffic. Davidson described the episode in a phone interview from the lobby of a hotel in Stafford, Va., where her group was staying to wait out the conditions until they could continue the drive.

Elizabeth Davidson, of Scituate, and her friends waited out the traffic jam on I-95 in Virginia from a hotel lobby. Elizabeth Davidson

The group of women, who hail from Scituate,Wellesley, Westerly, R.I., and Chestertown, Md., set out for Elon, N.C., from Maryland at about 6 a.m. Monday morning in three separate cars. At that point, there were some weather warnings and it was raining, but the roads appeared to be clear, so the group decided to make the trip.

About two hours into the drive, the snow started falling harder, Davidson said, and the traffic began to slow, forcing the group to wait out the storm at a nearby hotel in Springfield, Va.

At about 3 p.m., conditions appeared to be improving and the skies were clear, so the group decided to continue the drive.

The group got back on I-95 heading south near Dumfries, Va., where they encountered the enormous backlog of cars. The women sat in traffic for about five hours but had only traveled about four miles, Davidson said.

“It was completely standstill the entire time,” Davidson said. “There [were] 18-wheelers just stopped in the middle of lanes and cars abandoned off to the side. It was basically just impossible to move forward at all.”

The scenes unfolding around them on I-95 were like “an apocalypse,” Davidson said.

“It was probably the most terrifying experience,” she said. “We were fishtailing on the highway, could have gone into a snowbank any number of times. So many cars were losing control. There [were] major accidents everywhere. Everywhere you looked there [were] abandoned cars or cars getting stuck or hitting one another. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

People were getting out of their cars, retrieving blankets from their trunks, searching for food and water. There were people walking with flashlights on the highway. At one point, one of Davidson’s friends got out of the car to fill her water bottle with snow to drink it once it melted. The women had to turn their cars off because they were running out of gas.

Davidson said she heard sirens in the distance at one point, but didn’t see any police cars or ambulances.

“There was no way any could have gotten through at any point, which was honestly one of the more terrifying thoughts, because if something had happened to us, it crossed my mind at one point there would be no way to get help,” Davidson said.

At about 9:30 or 10 p.m. the women were able to get off the highway and go to a nearby hotel that they had looked up on their phones. When they exited the highway, they entered into a completely pitch black town, with cars abandoned, and streetlights that had stopped working. The hotel had lost power, so they decided to leave the area and get back on Route 1, where they encountered more terrifying scenes.

“As we drove down Route 1, we probably made it maybe just a few miles,” Davidson said. “It was just so completely dangerous. There were cars abandoned in the middle of intersections, and people walking, looking for some place to go. There was inches of ice that were just continuing to freeze over and over.”

The women pulled into a Wawa gas station to regroup. The parking lot was packed with cars of people not knowing what to do, Davidson said.

“At that point we were just so scared to get back out on the roads that we had to stay there and just figure something out,” she said.

After they parked their cars, they realized they didn’t have any cell service. They had planned to sleep there, Davidson said, until one of them got some service and was able to call her mom, who found a hotel nearby that said they could stay in the lobby for free.

“It was probably just half a mile down the road, and it took us 30 minutes at least because there [were] just still trucks stopped in the middle of the road,” Davidson said. “The roads were so icy, the streetlights were broken. It was kind of a free for all of people driving.”

The women spent the night at the hotel and were still there on Tuesday afternoon.

They still have hours left to go until they reach Elon, and if the conditions allow, they plan to get back on the road early Wednesday morning, a scary prospect after Monday’s ordeal.

“Everyone is pretty terrified to get on the road again after yesterday’s experience,” Davidson said. “It’s pretty nerve wracking having to get behind the wheel when it was just so scary and we were kind of just holding on as much as we could. It was such a shocking situation. It truly was something that I’ve never seen before.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.