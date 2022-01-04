USS Constitution will have female commander for first time

On Jan. 21 at noon, officials said Commander Billie J. Farrell will relieve Commander John Benda in a ceremony. Farrell will serve as the 77th commanding officer of the historic vessel — also known as “Old Ironsides”— which dates back to 1797 and is the oldest commissioned ship in the US Navy, according to the statement.

For the first time in 224 years, a woman will be the commanding officer of the USS Constitution, according to a statement from the ship’s public affairs office.

Commander Billie Farrell will be named the 77th commanding officer of the USS Constitution and the first woman to serve in the role.

The warship played crucial roles in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, according to a statement that announced Farrell’s new role.

Advertisement

“I am honored to have the privilege to soon command this iconic warship that dates back to the roots of both our nation and our Navy and to have been afforded the amazing opportunity to serve as USS Constitution’s first female commanding officer in her 224 years,” Farrell said in a statement. “I hope to strengthen the legacy of USS Constitution through preservation, promotion, and protection by telling her story and connecting it to the rich heritage of the United States Navy and the warships serving in the fleet today.”

Farrell hails from Paducah, Ken. She attended the United States Naval Academy and was commissioned in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in political science. Farrell was also awarded a Master of Science in Operations Management in 2009 from the University of Arkansas.

She embarked on her first division officer tour aboard the USS Vella Gulf as an electrical officer. Since then, she’s held positions such as weapons officer aboard USS Jacinto in March 2012, later assuming the responsibility of combat systems officer. Most recently, she served as executive officer on the missile cruiser USS Vicksburg.

While she’s the first female commanding officer aboard the Constitution, several women have served in high-ranking positions aboard the ship. In 1997, Lieutenant Commander Claire V. Bloomserved as executive officer, which was the first time the USS Constitution sailed under its own power since 1881, the statement said. In 1986, Rosemarie Lanam, an enlisted sailor, joined the vessel’s crew as its first female crew member, the statement added.

Advertisement

Today, the statement noted that women comprise more than one-third of Old Ironsides’ crew.

Benda, the warship’s 76th commanding officer, said the crew is in “great hands” with their new commander.

“This historic barrier is long overdue to be broken. I cannot think of a better candidate to serve as USS Constitution’s first female commanding officer. I look forward to watching what she and the crew accomplish in the next few years,” he said in the statement.