Eric Lesser joins the hottest race in the state: lieutenant governor

Lesser, a well-regarded four-term state senator from Longmeadow, announced Tuesday that he is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

And if your reaction to that was “In what?” you are blissfully unaware of the hottest trend in Massachusetts politics. (“Who?” also counts as a perfectly legitimate reaction.)

Lesser joins a field that seems to grow by the week. Adam Hinds, a state senator from Pittsfield is already in, as is Tami Gouveia, a state representative from Acton. Businessman Bret Bero is in as well.

And many others are said to be taking the proverbial hard look at it, including Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, and former congressional candidate Dan Koh, best known for his time as Mayor Marty Walsh’s chief of staff. Undoubtedly, that’s not a complete list.

That’s an unusual amount of interest in a job that bears no small resemblance to entering the Witness Protection Program. The lieutenant governor’s only specific duty is chairing weekly meetings of the Governor’s Council, itself something of an empty parliamentary vessel. The rest of the job consists of whatever the governor chooses to delegate.

Evidently, no one has explained that to Lesser, whose launch resembled a US Senate campaign. The former White House staffer sounded like he was talking about a different job entirely. He spoke of addressing inequality, as well as fixing transportation infrastructure, an issue that has been a centerpiece of his work on Beacon Hill. Former White House colleagues, including his old boss David Axelrod, took to social media to vouch for his political skills and collegiality.

When a flock of ambitious politicians starts circling around an office like lieutenant governor, it’s a safe bet that’s it’s viewed as a path to bigger things, and that’s probably the case here.

“There’s only been one Democratic lieutenant governor since 1990,” observed Democratic strategist Mary Anne Marsh. “There aren’t that many statewide offices that allow you to move up the ladder.”

Pent-up ambition is a driving force here.

But history doesn’t really support the notion that lieutenant governor is a great launching pad.

Indeed, when Tim Murray stepped down during the Deval Patrick administration, the state went 18 months with no lieutenant governor. Trust me on this: Nothing about state government changed. Though it was amusing to watch a clearly miserable Patrick having to preside over Governor’s Council meetings himself, with no one to hand the chore off to.

Setting aside Paul Cellucci — who more or less had the governor’s office passed off to him when Bill Weld departed in 1997 — the last lieutenant governor who went on to be elected to higher office was John Kerry, to US senator.

That was in 1984, when many of the current aspirants had barely started school. (Lesser, 36, wasn’t even alive.)

Kerry was obviously a big talent, particularly by the standards of the job. And Governor Michael S. Dukakis also entrusted him with a high-profile portfolio, including environmental and veterans’ issues.

In other words, he wasn’t Karyn Polito, standing almost silently behind the governor year after year.

But I get the appeal of this office right now. In another time, these candidates for the No. 2 job might be running for governor. But with Attorney General Maura Healey lurking as an obvious — if as yet undeclared — front-runner for the corner office, this is the next best option for people looking to move up.

Ultimately, the role of a lieutenant governor is relational. Some, like Cellucci, end up wielding serious influence. Others, many others, not so much. To think that becoming lieutenant governor will allow one to influence inequality or climate change, or even to get high-speed rail service done, represents a leap of faith.

But it’s a leap that a lot of candidates are clearly happy to take in 2022. There simply aren’t enough big statewide offices for all the people who feel ready to hold one, so a small one will have to do.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.