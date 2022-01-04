Man arrested after striking Cambridge police cruisers in stolen car, officials say

Kenny Jnleys allegedly stole a Jeep Wrangler from Everett, police said. He struck one unmarked and one marked Cambridge police cruiser at Franklin and Bay St. at around 9:26 p.m. Monday, said Jeremy Warnick, the public information officer for Cambridge Police.

A 19-year-old Roxbury man was arrested Monday night in Cambridge on charges of stealing a vehicle in Everett and striking two Cambridge Police cruisers, police said. No injuries were reported.

Two Cambridge police cruisers, one unmarked and marked, were damaged.

A sergeant was inside the unmarked cruiser, and an officer was inside the marked cruiser, Warnick said. The stolen vehicle first hit the unmarked cruiser from its backside then reversed and hit the other cruiser, he added. The stolen vehicle also hit a stop sign.

Jnleys exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, but officers apprehended him near the initial incident, Warnick added.

The officers were not injured, and the cruisers sustained minor damage, police said.

Jnleys was charged with stealing a motor vehicle and vandalizing public property, Warnick said.

Prior to his arrest last night, Jnelys had one outstanding warrant for a stolen vehicle and another related to firearms, Warnick said.

Jnleys will be arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge District Court.