Mass. state Senator Eric Lesser running for lieutenant governor

“I know the job,” Lesser said in a statement Tuesday. “What I bring is the perspective of a parent of three young children, the experience of living far from Beacon Hill, and a proven record of standing up for the forgotten corners of Massachusetts.”

Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat, brings a network of donors and a profile in Western Massachusetts into the race, where he pitched himself as being a “partner with our next governor.”

Eric P. Lesser, a four-term state senator and Obama White House alum, said Tuesday he is running for lieutenant governor, expanding a crowded field Democratic field bidding to be the No. 2 official in state government.

First elected in 2014, Lesser, 36, has led the Legislature’s committee on economic development and helped shepherd a sweeping economic stimulus and housing package into law early this year and a $1 billion package in 2018.

He’s also pushed a bill that would pay people $10,000 to relocate to Western Massachusetts and work from home, and has been at the center of talks over several years in the Legislature of whether to legalize sports betting. Lesser has, at times, also been a vocal critic of Baker, challenging the Republican administration’s estimates on “east-west” rail service between Boston and Springfield or on failures within the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Lesser on Tuesday emphasized addressing wide-ranging inequality in the state, calling it “one of the most unequal places in the country” despite is progressive reputation.

“Massachusetts has so much going for it, but it’s harder and harder to live here,” Lesser said in an email to supporters. “It’s just too expensive – good housing is becoming out of reach, public transportation is outdated or nonexistent, and the cost of childcare is crushing families. The status quo doesn’t work for anybody.”

The lieutenant governor’s field already includes three declared candidates: state Representative Tami Gouveia, a two-term Democrat from Acton; state Senator Adam G. Hinds, a three-term Democrat from Pittsfield; and Bret Bero, a Democrat who is a Boston businessman and Babson College lecturer.

A range of others are also weighing a run, including Dan Koh, chief of staff at the Labor Department under Secretary Martin J. Walsh, and Kim Driscoll, who was elected to her fifth term as Salem mayor in November.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.