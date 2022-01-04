McKee mobilizes National Guard as COVID-19 cases in R.I. jump after the holidays

The governor said he toured Rhode Island Hospital’s emergency department to meet with frontline health care workers this week, and said he is finalizing operational plans for the National Guard to provide support to hospitals in cooperation with their facility leadership.

The National Guard “is supporting vaccination and testing throughout Rhode Island, including being on the ground in Central Falls today,” McKee posted on his social media pages.

Ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, McKee has faced mounting pressure to mobilize the Guard and call in Federal Emergency Management Agency workers to help in the state’s hospitals amid a staff shortage.

On Dec. 9, McKee spokeswoman Andrea Palagi told the Globe that FEMA is “an option we are exploring along with potential support from the Rhode Island National Guard.”

A week later, on Dec. 15, the governor wrote to Deanne Criswell, an administrator for FEMA, to request the agency’s medical personnel to assist in the state’s efforts to address staffing shortages within the hospital system.

Weeks later, it’s unclear if the governor’s office has heard from Criswell.

The news comes as cases of COVID-19 are soaring in Rhode Island. On Tuesday, the health department reported a test positive rate of 17.4 percent with 382 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The high rate of transmission is a trend that has spread across the state for nearly two months.

Over the last several weeks, McKee has insisted that the state was “ramping down” on COVID leading up to Thanksgiving. But a confidential internal state report obtained by The Boston Globe tells a different story: A little more than a week before Thanksgiving, the state’s own analysis warned that COVID-19 was spreading rapidly in Rhode Island.

“RI has recently experienced a considerable increase in daily cases,” the analysis, dated Nov. 16, says.

During that same week, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the state’s health department director, urged Rhode Islanders to avoid going to the emergency room unless they were experiencing a “true, medical emergency.”

In the weeks after Thanksgiving, leading up to Christmas, the president of the Rhode Island Medical Society said the state was “at critical, medical crossroads” of the pandemic. Emergency room doctors and health care experts went as far as saying the health care system in Rhode Island is “currently collapsing.”

On Tuesday, Rhode Island reported more people hospitalized with COVID-19 since Jan. 23, 2021, when most were not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.