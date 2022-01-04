More than 1,000 Boston Public School staff members, including 461 teachers, out on Tuesday

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at a separate briefing, BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said the more than 1,000 staffers out included 461 classroom teachers and 52 bus drivers.

Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union, confirmed via email the tally of staffers who were out. She said the union believes most of the staff absences are COVID-related, though some people out Tuesday were on long-term breaks for situations including maternity leave.

Officials said more than 1,000 Boston Public Schools staffers were out Tuesday as the city grapples with a bumpy return to in-person learning amid the Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge in Massachusetts .

“We’ll assess both the health and safety issues presented, as well as presenting the operational issues that we might have or any staffing issues,” Cassellius said, according to a clip posted to the NECN website. “We have our central office teams, many of us are licensed teachers, myself included. If I have to go out and teach in a classroom, I’m going to do that. But our goal is to keep classes going and keep students in person.”

Schools aren’t the only sector dealing with COVID.

The Massachusetts College of Emergency Physicians and Massachusetts Emergency Nurses Association on Monday warned in a joint statement that they’re “overwhelmed,” advising the public to avoid ERs for routine COVID tests and mild symptoms.

The state’s official COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard, updated weekdays by 5 p.m., said Tuesday morning that 2,221 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, including 402 people in ICUs and 245 patients on ventilators.

The dashboard said the state’s seven-day average positivity rate as of Tuesday morning was 19.87 percent, and that there have been 19,860 confirmed deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

