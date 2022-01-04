Newton mayor, council, school board sworn into new terms

The Jan. 1 event, traditionally held at Newton City Hall, was conducted in the school’s auditorium. Attendees were socially distanced and masked due to COVID-19.

Fuller took the oath of office from state Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd. Fuller then administered the oath of office to the members of Newton’s City Council and School Committee. All were elected to new terms in November.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, along with members of the City Council and School Committee, were sworn into new terms of office during a New Year’s Day ceremony at Newton North High School.

Fuller expressed optimism that people will work together to meet the challenges facing the city.

“We have committed to forge here in Newton for the generations that follow us a greater, better, and more beautiful future,” Fuller said, according to her prepared remarks. “We will meet this moment by investing in our people, our places, and our community.”

Fuller pointed to efforts to invest in public buildings, including school projects and a new senior center, and improvements to public spaces such as Newton’s village centers. She also highlighted work to create more affordable housing, including at the former West Newton Armory.

The mayor also used her speech to mourn the lives lost during the pandemic, including the more than 200 Newton residents who have died from COVID-19.

Fuller’s mayoral term is four years, while city councilors and School Committee members serve two years.

