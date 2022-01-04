Northern Essex lauded for helping Lawrence businesses

Northern Essex Community College recently earned some recognition and funding for its efforts to help Lawrence businesses.

The Boston Foundation selected Northern Essex to receive its 2021 Deval Patrick Prize for Community Colleges. The $50,000 cash prize was in recognition of the Lawrence Partnership, a collaboration of business and civic leaders based at the college’s Lawrence campus that supports business growth in the city.

The foundation awards the prize annually to recognize the important role community colleges play in partnering with employers to meet regional hiring needs. “The Lawrence Partnership is remarkable in its scope and reach, extending far beyond the NECC campus to have a major impact throughout the city of Lawrence,” said Lee Pelton, the Boston Foundation’s president and CEO, in a statement.