Salem may move Pioneer Village to a new spot

Salem recently launched a website to keep residents informed about its proposed relocation of Pioneer Village.
The project calls for moving the outdoor museum depicting Salem in 1630 from its current location on Forest River to a site adjacent to the YMCA-run Camp Naumkeag on Memorial Drive. Camp Naumkeag would relocate to the Pioneer Village site.
Officials said relocating Pioneer Village would help protect its structures from climate change. It would also allow the city to expand the size of the museum, add new topics of historical interpretation, and make it more accessible to people with disabilities.
The website salem.com/pioneervillage contains detailed information on the project, including presentations, frequently asked questions, and a timeline. More information will be added as it becomes available.
The project is part of the Signature Parks Initiative, an effort to upgrade and preserve Salem’s six busiest and popular parks and open spaces as an enduring legacy for its 400th anniversary celebration in 2026.
