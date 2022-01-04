Salem may move Pioneer Village to a new spot

Salem recently launched a website to keep residents informed about its proposed relocation of Pioneer Village.

The project calls for moving the outdoor museum depicting Salem in 1630 from its current location on Forest River to a site adjacent to the YMCA-run Camp Naumkeag on Memorial Drive. Camp Naumkeag would relocate to the Pioneer Village site.

Officials said relocating Pioneer Village would help protect its structures from climate change. It would also allow the city to expand the size of the museum, add new topics of historical interpretation, and make it more accessible to people with disabilities.