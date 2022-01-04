fb-pixel Skip to main content

Service restored on Needham commuter rail line after morning delays

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated January 4, 2022, 24 minutes ago

The MBTA’s Needham commuter rail line resumed normal service after morning delays caused by a rail defect at Hersey Station that was triggered by significant temperature changes, said Sheri Warrington, a spokesperson for Keolis Commuter Services.

At 8:00 a.m., Warrington said the signal system detected an issue near Hersey Station and slowed approaching trains. Engineers assessed and reported a rail defect that was likely caused by a major drop in temperature, she said.

The rail defect was on a single-track sectionwhere trains run in both directions, causing several trains to be delayed, Warrington said. Trains also were required to reduce speed to safely pass through the area, which delayed trains further, she added.

The track was repaired, and normal service resumed at 10:20 a.m., Warrington said.

She said that minor delays in both directions may still occur until the schedule is fully restored.

