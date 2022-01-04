‘She’s my heart,’ relative says of slain 16-year-old girl from Dorchester

The violence marked the city’s first homicide of the year, and the teenager’s family is planning to hold her funeral on Saturday at Second Church in Codman Square, a short distance from where her life ended. Gomes attended the church and spent years participating in programs it offered to shield young people from neighborhood violence.

Gunfire broke out at about 6:25 p.m. along Washington Street in Codman Square and fatally struck Gomes as she walked with her 17-year-old boyfriend, who was shot in the leg but survived, her family said Tuesday.

The bus trip to her grandmother’s house in Dorchester, where she was headed to braid a relative’s hair, should have taken about 15 minutes Sunday evening. But 16-year-old Jucelena Gomes Ramos never arrived.

Advertisement

“It was unbelievable until I saw the body,” said Marize Gomes, her aunt. “I’m still shocked to be honest with you.”

No arrests have been made, a Boston police spokesman said Tuesday. He called the killing tragic and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Last year, there were 40 homicides in Boston, down from 56 in 2020, according to police.

On Monday, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins released a statement that said police and prosecutors “are actively looking for the individual or individuals responsible for this shooting and theft of a beautiful life.”

The shooting also injured a second male, who sustained gunshot wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Gomes’s family said she was going to her grandmother’s to braid the hair of a 10-year-old family member. Gomes was a junior at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School and ran a hair braiding business she called Braided by Jocy, her nickname.

“She’s my heart,” said her grandmother, Maria Monteiro. Gomes’s survivors include her parents and two younger brothers.

Marize Gomes said her niece taught herself how to braid hair and promoted her services on Instagram. Hair braiding came naturally to Gomes, who had the patience to create the time-consuming styles and loved how braids can completely transform a person’s appearance, her aunt said. Her talent complemented the cosmetology skills of a family member who is a makeup artist and another who is a lash specialist.

Advertisement

“We were talking about turning my mom’s basement into a beauty spot,” Marize Gomes said.

A Boston Public Schools spokesman said counselors will be available at Madison Park beginning Wednesday.Support was also offered to another school that Gomes previously attended, he said.

Marize Gomes said her niece’s death came on the heels of another family tragedy. A 27-year-old cousin who lived in Portugal was killed last month, she said.

Monica Teixeira, 23, who met Gomes in 2014 at Second Church, said she learned about the shooting from a group chat. A member of the chat posted a photo of Gomes and wrote “RIP,” she said.

Teixeira said she soon drove from her house in Quincy to Gomes’s home in Dorchester.

“I just knew that I had to go there,” she said.

Teixeira was a leader in summer and after-school programs that Gomes attended at Second Church from 2014 to 2019, and continued to stay in touch with her. Gomes was 9or 10 when she enrolled in the youth programming at the church, Teixeira said.

“The role of the program was to actually to get them off the streets because of how much violence is that area,” she said. “That was the point: To get them off the street and give them a safe place to be.”

Advertisement

Teixeira compiled a montage of video clips and photographs of Gomes for an online tribute set to piano music, a window into the time they spent together. There’s a clip of Gomes lip-synching to store music while she shopped with Teixeira, photographs from trips they took to New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, and a video of them making faces as a filter made their lips change colors.

Teixeira said Gomes would call her if she needed a ride and they exchanged countless text messages.

“She was always very silly,” she said. “She would always make people laugh, even when they were upset.”

Gomes enjoyed roller skating, playing basketball, and cheerleading, her family said. Her favorite foods included quinoa, pomegranate seeds, Caesar salad, and pizza. On her birthday, she loved to eat red velvet cake.

About three months ago, Marize Gomes said she gave her niece a cat named Stormy, who became a constant companion.

“It was perfect for Jocy. She needs a cat,” she said. “I know that she loved and appreciated that Stormy was so close to her.”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.