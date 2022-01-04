Steamship Authority announces COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees

Steamship Authority employees will be required to show proof that they’ve received at least one coronavirus vaccination by Wednesday and be fully vaccinated by Feb. 16 or risk being fired, the Cape Cod transportation agency said in a statement Tuesday.

The move comes as the Steamship Authority shifts to its winter service schedule on Wednesday to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. The agency said it is offering employees $500 each to “further encourage vaccination adoption.”

“Protecting the health and safety of our employees and customers is a critical priority as we continue to be affected by the pandemic and emerging variants of COVID-19,” Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis said in a statement. “It is imperative that all employees be vaccinated to help halt the spread of COVID-19, and implementation of the verification policy is a major step toward achieving that goal.”