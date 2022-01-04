Steamship Authority announces COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees

Steamship Authority employees will be required to show proof that they’ve received at least one coronavirus vaccination by Wednesday and be fully vaccinated by Feb. 16 or risk being fired, the Cape Cod transportation agency said in a statement Tuesday.
The move comes as the Steamship Authority shifts to its winter service schedule on Wednesday to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. The agency said it is offering employees $500 each to “further encourage vaccination adoption.”
“Protecting the health and safety of our employees and customers is a critical priority as we continue to be affected by the pandemic and emerging variants of COVID-19,” Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis said in a statement. “It is imperative that all employees be vaccinated to help halt the spread of COVID-19, and implementation of the verification policy is a major step toward achieving that goal.”
The new policy applies to union and non-union workers, including part-time, seasonal, intermittent, temporary, and contract employees, as well as interns, the agency said.
Some exemptions may be allowed for employees who show “verifiable documentation that COVID-19 vaccination would be detrimental to their health or contradict strongly held religious beliefs,” the statement said. Employees who are granted exemption will be required to undergo a weekly coronavirus test.
The Steamship Authority said it is in the midst of negotiations with seven of its eight bargaining units over the vaccination policy, the statement said. The agency and the Service Employees International Union, which represents reservation clerks, agreed to a “Memorandum of Understanding” over the policy, the statement said.
A mask requirement continues to be in place for employees and travelers on Steamship Authority vessels and inside its onshore terminals, which are cleaned and disinfected daily, the statement said.