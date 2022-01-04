Two dogs in Reading died after apparently ingesting poison

Two dogs that got loose from their home in Reading died after they apparently ingested strychnine or some kind of similar poison, police said.
On Jan. 1 the Reading Police Department shared the news on social media, warning the public about the dangers of strychnine, which is often used as a pesticide to kill rats.
“Strychnine is highly toxic and kills domestic animals as well as local wildlife accidentally and indiscriminately,” police wrote in the Facebook post.
Reading police said they were working with the town’s health department and animal control officers to investigate the matter.
“While this is being looked into, please keep your pets under close control and monitor what they are getting into,” police wrote.
