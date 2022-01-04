Two men and a teenager arrested for allegedly breaking into Attleboro home twice in one day

Authorities say the suspects fled the home once they realized other people were inside.

Attleboro police were called to a home on Peck Street at 4:17 a.m. after residents there reported that three men had broken into the basement, police said in a statement. The residents locked themselves in a bedroom and told police they could see the suspects in the basement via security cameras, police said.

Two men and a teenager from Rhode Island who were apparently looking for marijuana were arrested for allegedly breaking into an Attleboro home twice within a seven-hour span on Tuesday, police said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a resident in the home called police again and said they could hear someone in the basement. The suspects again took off from the home before police arrived, the statement said.

The home’s surveillance system indicated that two males had entered the basement and were wearing the same clothes as those who broke in earlier in the morning, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects’ vehicle and put out a bulletin to police departments in the surrounding area and Rhode Island, police said. Providence police officers saw the vehicle in the area of Douglas Avenue and stopped the car, the statement said. Police identified three people in the car as those who allegedly broke into the Attleboro home and took them into custody, the statement said.

Jaylen Ladue, 20, of Woonsocket, R.I., and Asuriah Becote, 18, of Chepachet, R.I., and a 17-year-old male from Providence were arrested, police said. They are expected to appear in Attleboro District Court following their arraignment and rendition hearings in Rhode Island, police said.

Authorities said the suspects were allegedly trying to steal marijuana from the home and the break-ins were not random.