URI coach, former president top list of highest paid R.I. employees

URI employees account for six of the top 10 on the state’s 2021 payroll.

David M. Dooley, who retired in June after 12 years as URI president, remained the second-highest earner, taking home $661,466.

PROVIDENCE — University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coach David M. Cox retained his title as the highest paid state employee in 2021, taking home $715,188, according to data released Tuesday.

The other four included two doctors at the state’s troubled Eleanor Slater Hospital and two state Department of Corrections employees, including one correctional officer who more than quadrupled his salary with overtime pay.

The Globe asked the state Department of Administration for information on the 100 top earners on the state payroll in 2021, and Cox again topped the list, after earning $722,688 in 2020.

“It is not uncommon for a basketball or football coach to be the highest paid state employee at Division I state institutions across the country,” URI spokeswoman Dawn Bergantino said.

Cox receives a base salary of $315,188, plus $225,000 as a guaranteed portion of gate receipts for home games, $175,000 for participating in athletic events and functions, and other categories of pay, she said.

Cox is now in his fourth year as head coach of URI‘s Division 1 men’s basketball team, which has a 9-3 record after beating American International on Sunday. The team’s Atlantic 10 conference opener had been set for Wednesday night, but it was postponed for a third time because of COVID-19.

In this 2018 photo, current University of Rhode Island head basketball coach David Cox, sits on the bench during an NCAA college basketball game in Amherst, Mass. Jessica Hill

Cox earns nowhere near the millions given to coaches such as Kentucky’s John Calipari ($8.1 million per season) or Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski ($7.2 million per season).

But he makes more than URI football coach James M. Fleming, who ranked 17th among state employees with $274,007, and URI women’s basketball coach Tammi Reiss, who ranked 24th with $265,384.

Reiss had made $190,000 in the previous year, so her earnings jumped by $75,000 in a single year. Reiss was named the 2020-21 Atlantic 10 coach of the year, and Bergantino said her salary “was increased based upon success and puts her salary in line with that of other Atlantic 10 women’s basketball coaches.”

All three URI coaches make more than Governor Daniel J. McKee, who receives a salary of $144,755 and failed to make the top 100 list.

Bergantino noted that Dooley retired in 2021 along with former URI Dean of Engineering Raymond M. Wright, who ranked fourth with total pay of $333,682. Their pay reflects their base salary as well as payouts for accrued leave and, in Dooley’s case, deferred compensation upon retirement, she said.

“The University of Rhode Island operates within a national marketplace where the competition to recruit faculty, administrators, athletic staff, and others is intense,” Bergantino said.

She said that reality is reflected in the salaries of other URI employees in the top 10, including Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Don DeHayes, who also announced his retirement in 2021, URI Vice President for Research & Economic Development Peter Snyder, and URI Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn.

Former University of Rhode Island President David M. Dooley URI photo by Joe Giblin

While Dooley’s time among the top earners on the state payroll is bound to end, his successor is likely to begin a run near the top of the list next year. URI’s new president, Marc B. Parlange, will be paid $500,000 during the first year of his three-year contract that begins Aug. 1, with future raises determined by the university’s Board of Trustees, according to his contract.

The end-of-the-year list comes out as URI is planning a 2.5 percent tuition increase for both in-state and out-of-state students for the 2022-2023 school year. For in-state students, tuition and fees would rise to $15,880 and out-of-state students would pay $34,362. Students who live on campus would pay an additional $13,584 for room and board.

The Board of Trustees approved URI’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, which calls for a $7.5 million increase in state appropriation and a $7.4 million increase in Rhode Island Capital Plan asset protection funds. URI’s budget is part of the state budget, which requires General Assembly approval before it’s final.

After Cox and Dooley, the third highest earner on the state payroll was Dr. Purvi Chokshi, who is classified as a “physician general” in the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals. She received a total of $361,745, including “gross” pay of $192,797, $153,786 in “overtime,” $9,790 in “longevity” pay, and “$5,372 in “other” pay.

The 10th highest paid employee was Dr. Andrew Lekos, who is also identified as a “physician general” in BHDDH. He received a total of $283,308, including “gross” pay of $192,797, $71,232 in “overtime,” and $19,279 in “longevity” pay.

BHDDH runs Eleanor Slater Hospital, which has campuses in Cranston and Burrillville, caring for patients with a range of medical and psychiatric conditions. Over the past year, Eleanor Slater has been the target of intense scrutiny and the subject of a number of investigations, over patient care and billing practices.

BHDDH spokesman Randal Edgar said “physician general” is a job classification that refers to general practitioners. “The hospital is a 24-7 operation and shifts must be filled,” he said. “Physicians at (Eleanor Slater Hospital) are paid to take on additional hours because the hospital must have 24-7 coverage.”

The fifth highest-paid state employee was Mark E. Wilbur, a correctional officer who received a total of $305,091, including $221,518 in overtime — three times his base salary of $73,545.

The ninth highest-paid state employee was Paul T. Fetter Jr., a correctional lieutenant who received a total of $285,871, including $183,848 in overtime — twice his base salary of $91,376.

The Maximum Security Facility of the Rhode Island Department of Corrections.

The Globe has reported that Rhode Island correctional officers work marathon 32-hour shifts thousands of times a year, going without sleep while pushing the bounds of health and safety. In the fiscal year that ended in June, officers at the Adult Correctional Institutions worked 5,352 “quad” shifts, which involve four eight-hour shifts in a row.

Managers have said they’d like to do away with quads due to safety and health concerns, but they’re a contractual right, written into the correctional officers’ contract. The long shifts are also lucrative: After one shift, correctional officers get paid time and a half. After two shifts, they get double time.

When asked about those high overtime figures on Monday, Department of Corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura said the officers have worked for the department a long time and are willing to work many hours and shifts when posts need coverage.

“There is no higher priority for our agency than safety and security, and that means that shifts and posts need to be covered,” Ventura said. “We are a 24/7 operation. When the courts sentence someone, we have to accept that person into the system. We do not get to say no. Overtime is necessary to make sure all posts are covered.”

He noted the US Department of Justice and the state reached a settlement agreement in 2017, resolving a federal lawsuit alleging the department’s written and video exams caused “an unintentional adverse impact” on Hispanic and African-American applicants.

While involved in that litigation, the department was unable to recruit new correctional officers, Ventura said. “We are still catching up in replenishing our ranks,” he said. “This recruitment gap places enormous strains on our staff, and it is necessary for many of our officers to work overtime in order to have proper coverage. Things are getting better, but we are still not where we want to be.”

Department of Administration spokesman Derek Gomes said some of those on the top 100 earners list received voluntary retirement incentive payments that were offered to executive branch employees last year.

The incentive program was meant to help the state navigate the financial uncertainty associated with the pandemic. The incentive consisted of one-time payments equal to twice the value of the eligible employee’s annual longevity dollar amount, with a cap of $40,000.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.